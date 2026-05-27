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ED Team Attacked By CPI(M) Workers After Raid Against Ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan | Watch

The development comes after the ED conducted raids at the houses of former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition and CPI (M) member Pinarayi Vijayan, in connection with the Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd. case.

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ED Team Attacked By CPI(M) Workers After Raid Against Ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan | Watch
ED conducted raids at the houses of former CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Photo Source: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) team's vehicle was alledgedly attacked by workers of Communist Party Of India (Marxist) in Kerala on Wednesday, as per reports. A video footage showed a police cordon attempting to protect the vehicle, pushing crowds of people away with riot shields, while they threw bricks as the car moved across the road.

The development comes after the ED conducted raids at the houses of former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition and CPI (M) member Pinarayi Vijayan, in connection with the Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd. case.

Officials told news agency ANI that a total of 10 premsies in the state, including Vijayan's rental house in the state capital in Thiruvananthapuram, are being raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It is alleged that a private company named Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL), made an illegal payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Vijayan's daughter T Veena's company Exalogic Solutions, during 2018 to 2019, even though the IT firm had not provided any service to the company.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by the CMRL seeking to quash the ED proceedings in the case. The ED had filed a PMLA case to probe the allegations in 2024.

ALSO READ: ED Raids Ex-Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Home, Nine Other Premises In CMRL Case

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