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ED Raids Ex-Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Home, Nine Other Premises In CMRL Case

It is alleged that a private company named Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL), made an illegal payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Vijayan's daughter T Veena's company -- Exalogic Solutions -- during 2018 to 2019.

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ED Raids Ex-Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Home, Nine Other Premises In CMRL Case
File image of Pinarayi Vijayan
Photo: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesaday conducted searches at 10 premises in Keralam, including the residences of former Chief Minister and present LoP Pinarayi Vijayan, in Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case, as per a report in PTI

Officials told the news agency that a total of 10 premsies in the state, including Vijayan's rental house in the state capital in Thiruvananthapuram, are being raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It is alleged that a private company named Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL), made an illegal payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Vijayan's daughter T Veena's company -- Exalogic Solutions -- during 2018 to 2019, even though the IT firm had not provided any service to the company.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by the CMRL seeking to quash the ED proceedings in the case. The ED had filed a PMLA case to probe the allegations in 2024.

This is a developing story

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