Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Suprajit Engineering Q4 Review: Attractive Risk-Reward at Current Valuations, Says Nirmal Bang — Check New Target Price

Strong order wins and the visible turnaround in StahlSchmidt Cable Systems, which turned Ebitda positive in Q4 FY26, along with diversification into EMA, electronics, and sensor segments under the beyond cables' strategy, position Suprajit well for medium-term growth.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Suprajit Engineering Q4 Review: Attractive Risk-Reward at Current Valuations, Says Nirmal Bang — Check New Target Price
Nirmal Bang expects Suprajit Engineering's profitability to improve following the restructuring initiatives, although the global business environment remains challenging amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.
(Photo: NDTV Profit/ AI generated image)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Suprajit Engineering Ltd.
--

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Nirmal Bang Report

Nirmal Bang expects Suprajit Engineering Ltd.'s profitability to improve following the restructuring initiatives, although the global business environment remains challenging amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

Strong order wins and the visible turnaround in StahlSchmidt Cable Systems, which turned Ebitda positive in Q4 FY26, along with diversification into EMA, electronics, and sensor segments under the ‘beyond cables' strategy, position the company well for medium-term growth.

The brokerage maintains its Buy rating, supported by restructuring progress and an increasing share of high-value products. At current valuations, the risk-reward remains attractive, and Nirmal Bang has upgraded its multiple from 19x to 19.75x Mar28E EPS, implying a target price of Rs 542.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Nirmal Bang Suprajit Engineering Update.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Gujarat Fluorochemicals: Target Price Raised, Rating Downgraded by ICICI Securities Post Q4 — Here's Why

Gujarat Fluorochemicals: Target Price Raised, Rating Downgraded by ICICI Securities Post Q4 — Here's Why

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Loading PDF...