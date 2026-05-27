Suprajit Engineering Q4 Review: Attractive Risk-Reward at Current Valuations, Says Nirmal Bang — Check New Target Price

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Nirmal Bang Report

Nirmal Bang expects Suprajit Engineering Ltd.'s profitability to improve following the restructuring initiatives, although the global business environment remains challenging amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

Strong order wins and the visible turnaround in StahlSchmidt Cable Systems, which turned Ebitda positive in Q4 FY26, along with diversification into EMA, electronics, and sensor segments under the ‘beyond cables' strategy, position the company well for medium-term growth.

The brokerage maintains its Buy rating, supported by restructuring progress and an increasing share of high-value products. At current valuations, the risk-reward remains attractive, and Nirmal Bang has upgraded its multiple from 19x to 19.75x Mar28E EPS, implying a target price of Rs 542.

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