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Siemens Shares Jump 3% On Mixed Q4 Results, Merger Announcement

Siemens share price advanced up to 2.69% trading at Rs 3,780 apiece despite a drop in Q4 net profit.

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Siemens Shares Jump 3% On Mixed Q4 Results, Merger Announcement
Siemens announced Q4 results on Tuesday, May 26.
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Shares of Siemens surged after the opening bell on Wednesday, May 25 as the company announced fourth quarter results for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Siemens share price advanced up to 2.69% trading at Rs 3,780 apiece. The scrip was 2.3% up at around 9:42 am, while the benchmark Nifty 50 was 0.09% down.

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In Q4FY26, the tech firm's net profit dropped 36.4% to Rs 370 crore from Rs 582 crore in the same quarter previous year. Revenue rose 14.6% to 4,618 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026  from Rs 4,029 crore in the corresponding period last year. In terms of operations, EBITDA fell 0.2% to Rs 444 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 445 crore posted in Q4FY25. EBITDA margin stood at 9.6% in the fourth quarter versus 11.0% in the same period previous fiscal. The board approved the merger of Siemens Rail with the company.

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