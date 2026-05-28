Karnataka Leadership Change: Siddaramaiah To Resign? Here's What We Know So Far

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may resign on Thursday after pressure from the top Congress leadership over what is being called a part of the 2023 “rotational formula”.

With this move, Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar is seen as the strongest contender for the top post. But other names are also making buzz, including that of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

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On Thursday, Siddaramaiah is expected to meet his cabinet colleagues for breakfast and may also tender his resignation to the Governor.

“Yes, he has sought time to meet the Governor tomorrow,” a source close to the chief minister told PTI on Wednesday.

Why Siddaramaiah May Resign?

Siddaramaiah's possible resignation comes as his government has completed its three years in power on May 20. The leadership issue has dominated Karnataka politics since last year and intensified after the government crossed its halfway mark in November.

Speculation over a power-sharing arrangement grew amid questions over whether Siddaramaiah would honour the reported agreement made behind closed doors. Now reports suggest that he could step down on Thursday, with the Congress likely to meet to choose a new leader.

Who May Be The New CM?

Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar is seen as the strongest contender for the top post. However, reports also suggested that Kharge and senior leader G Parameshwara may also be considered.

Congress General Secretary (in charge of Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala will arrive in Bengaluru to oversee the smooth transition of power, Deccan Herald reported.

What's Next For Siddaramaiah?

The 77-year-old veteran leader has so far refused to comment on the speculations over his exit. But according to the Deccan Herald report, he has already held a closed-door meeting with Rahul Gandhi at the Congress headquarters in Delhi. During the 40-minute discussion, Gandhi reportedly stressed the need for a generational shift in Karnataka Congress leadership.

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Gandhi has reportedly offered Siddaramaiah an honourable exit, including the Karnataka Congress president's post and a Cabinet berth for his son Yathindra. Another proposal involved sending him to the Rajya Sabha as Leader of Opposition. Though, Siddaramaiah is reportedly uncertain about moving to national politics.

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