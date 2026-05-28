Praggnanandhaa Reacts After Defeating Magnus Carlsen At Norway Chess — Watch Final Moments Of His Victory

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated world's number one chess player Magnus Carlsen, defeating the world No. 1 in round three of Norway Chess on Wednesday.

Praggnanandhaa secured all three points in the game, lifting him to second place, trailing only Alireza Firouzja, who is leading the tournament.

Reacting over his victory against Carlsen, the Indian Grandmaster told ChessBase India , "“The last one was way better than this. I had a lot of control in that game. This one, it was just a crazy fight from the start. I think at some point we both lost control of what was happening."

Watch final moments of Praggnanandhaa's victory here -

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