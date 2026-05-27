Karnataka Political Rejig: Congress Mulls Dropping Over 25 Sitting Ministers Amid Talks Of Siddaramaiah's Exit

The Congress party is reportedly considering a major political reshuffle in Karnataka that could significantly alter the composition of the state cabinet, reported NDTV. The proposed exercise is said to be part of a broader organisational reset aimed at strengthening governance, improving internal balance, and preparing for future electoral challenges.

The restructuring is being driven by key directions from the party's central leadership, including inputs attributed to senior leader Rahul Gandhi. sources told NDTV. The focus is understood to be on widening social representation, inducting younger leaders, and ensuring a more balanced political structure within the cabinet.

As part of the proposed changes, the party is considering dropping or reallocating a large number of sitting ministers, with estimates suggesting that nearly 25 out of 35 ministers could be reassigned to organisational responsibilities. A key priority in the reshuffle is expected to be enhanced representation for Dalit, OBC, and minority communities, alongside a deliberate push to induct younger faces into the ministry. The leadership is also believed to be exploring a model similar to Kerala, where younger leaders with Youth Congress backgrounds were elevated to ministerial positions.

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Another significant proposal under discussion is the possibility of appointing at least two Deputy Chief Ministers, with one of the posts likely to be allocated to a Dalit leader.

The discussions come amid speculation about a possible leadership transition involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Karnatraka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may resign in the next couple of days and move to the Rajya Sabha, NDTV reported on Tuesday, citing sources privy to the development.

Siddharamaiah would be replaced by DK Shivakumar, the incumbent deputy CM, whom the entire Congress top brass is backing for the top role, the sources added.

Siddaramaiah, 78, has been holding the key constitutional office since 2023, when Congress won the state assembly elections with a resounding mandate. Ahead of the polls, the party had refrained from declaring a chief ministerial face, which led to an internal contest between him and Shivakumar for the top post.

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