Nuvoco Vistas Shares Rally 10% On Q1 Upbeat, Gets Target Price Upgrade From Systematix

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Systematix Report

Shares of Nuvoco Vistas opened 9% higher and rallied further on Wednesday after the company posted its june quarter results on July 14.

The brokerage firm Systematix maintained its 'Buy' rating on Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. and increased its target price to Rs 500 from R 482, citing improved realisations, better cost efficiencies and strong execution of expansion projects.

At the brokerage's reference current market price of Rs 341, the revised target implies significant upside potential.

The brokerage noted that Nuvoco Vistas reported a robust operational performance in Q1FY27.

Revenue rose 9% year-on-year to ₹31.3 billion, while cement volumes increased 4% YoY to 5.3 million tonnes. Despite logistical disruptions during the quarter, the company managed to deliver strong realizations and profitability.

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