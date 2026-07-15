Mumbai Lake Water Level Falls To 49.73%; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Thane

The water stock in the seven lakes of Mumbai dropped marginally to 49.73% on Wednesday, the data by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed. These lakes have a total strength of 14.47 lakh million litres, but collectively held 7,19,716 million litres of water.

The Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna lakes are based in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik. A day ago, the lakes were at 49.92% of their total capacity. Over the same period last year, they were at over 78%, the data showed.

As rainfall picked up at a brief pace in Thane and Palghar, the lakes may witness marginal rise in their levels in the coming days. The data for individual lakes showed that Vihar remained at 100% capacity, followed by Tulsi at 98.43%. Modak Sagar and Tansa were both at 78%, while Bhatsa stood at 44.58% and Middle Vaitarna at 44.24%. Upper Vaitarna had the lowest storage level at 28.76%. Together, these reservoirs play a crucial role in supplying water to Mumbai, making their replenishment during the monsoon essential.

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Mumbai Weather Forecast:

After a week-long break, rainfall returned to coastal Maharashtra, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue yellow alerts for Thane and Palghar on Tuesday.

“Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places,” is likely today in Thane. Meanwhile Mumbai and Palghar may see moderate rain and thundershowers today.

In the subsequent days, Mumbai is projected to experience light to moderate rain till July 18, the IMD said. If the rainfall increases in the region, the lakes are likely to fill up further. With the lakes yet to touch 50% capacity in the current season, concerns are mounting over potential water shortage in Mumbai in the coming summer season.

IMD has issued nowcast warning for light to moderate rain in Mumbai on July 15.

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While Mumbai did not record any rainfall in the last 24 hours, the weather agency has predicted the possibility of “light rain or thundershower towards evening/night in the city and suburbs” in the next 48 hours. The city and suburbs will have partly cloudy skies during this period.

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