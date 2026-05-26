Siddaramaiah To Resign, Congress High Command Backs DK Shivakumar For Karnataka CM: Sources

Karnatraka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may resign in the next couple of days and move to the Rajya Sabha, NDTV reported on Tuesday, citing sources privy to the development.

Siddharamaiah would be replaced by DK Shivakumar, the incumbent deputy CM, whom the entire Congress top brass is backing for the top role, the sources added.

Siddaramaiah, 78, has been holding the key constitutional office since 2023, when Congress won the state assembly elections with a resounding mandate. Ahead of the polls, the party had refrained from declaring a chief ministerial face, which led to an internal contest between him and Shivakumar for the top post.

Shivakumar, who was then the Congress state unit chief, had staked claim to the CM post, citing his role in scripting the party's comeback in the southern state. The high command, however, had eventually sided with Siddaramaiah, as majority of Congress MLAs had then backed his contendorship.

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The sources who spoke to NDTV said Siddaramaih has sought time to decide on moving to the Rajya Sabha. However, his resignation is expected in the next two to three days, they added.

There has been no official statement issued by the Congress on the development.

The speculations of a change in guard in Karnataka were rife since earlier this month, as supporters of Shivakumar have been pitching for his elevations since the government completed half of its tenure. They have argued that Shivakumar should be given the chief ministerial charge for the remaining two-and-a-half years of the government's tenure.

Karnataka, notably, is set to go to polls next in late 2028. The state is known for voting out the incumbent governments. By swapping the chief minister, Congress would be hopeful of quelling anti-incumbency sentiment ahead of the next elections.

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