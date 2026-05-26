Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal Starrer Sees Drop But Maintains Strong Hold, Earns This Amount

Drishyam 3 is continuing its steady box office run, with the Mohanlal starrer earning Rs 4.95 crore net in India on Day 6.

The film screened across 4,003 shows nationwide on Tuesday and maintained an overall occupancy of 30.8%. Drishyam 3's total India net collection has now climbed to Rs 67.10 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 77.99 crore.

Overall Occupancy And Format Performance

The Malayalam 2D version once again remained the film's strongest-performing format with 33.97% overall occupancy. Morning shows opened at 22.33%, afternoon occupancy improved to 32.75%, while evening shows peaked at 46.83%, becoming the strongest slot of the day.

Tamil 2D recorded 19.19% occupancy overall. Afternoon shows performed best at 23.22%, while morning occupancy remained lowest at 11.11%.

The Telugu version registered 15.44% occupancy overall. Afternoon and evening shows led equally at 16.5%, while morning occupancy stayed comparatively lower at 11.83%.

Kannada remained the weakest-performing version with 14.54% occupancy overall. Afternoon shows recorded the best response at 14%, while morning shows stayed lowest at 8.38%.

Language-Wise Collection Breakdown

The Malayalam version collected Rs 4.36 crore net from 2,198 shows while maintaining 42% occupancy.

The Telugu version earned Rs 0.38 crore from 1,213 shows with 15% occupancy. Tamil contributed Rs 0.15 crore from 426 shows with 21% occupancy, while Kannada added Rs 0.06 crore from 166 shows with 22% occupancy.

Region-Wise Occupancy

Kottayam emerged as the film's strongest Malayalam market with 55.7% occupancy across 19 shows. Evening shows there touched 67%, while morning occupancy stood at 46%.

Kochi also performed strongly with 53.7% occupancy. Evening shows peaked at 74%, while morning occupancy opened at 33%. Thrissur maintained 49% occupancy, with evening shows touching 70%.

Kozhikode recorded 48% occupancy overall, while Kollam stayed close behind at 47.3%. Alappuzha registered 46.3% occupancy, while Trivandrum maintained 35.7%.

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Outside Kerala, Chennai recorded 22% occupancy for Malayalam shows, while Bengaluru remained lower at 12.7%. NCR maintained 15.7% occupancy, whereas Mumbai recorded 13.7%.

In Telugu markets, Karimnagar emerged as the strongest centre with 41.7% occupancy, followed by Warangal at 29%. Hyderabad remained comparatively lower at 13%, while Vizag stayed at 13%.

For Tamil screens, Vellore recorded the best occupancy at 30%, while Chennai remained strong at 29.3%. Puducherry followed with 26.3% occupancy, while Coimbatore registered 23%.

In Kannada regions, Tumakuru performed best with 47% occupancy, while Hubballi recorded 33.5%. Bengaluru stayed comparatively lower at 9.7%.

Box Office So Far

The Mohanlal starrer opened with Rs 15.85 crore on Day 1 before collecting Rs 11.05 crore on Friday. Collections picked up again over the weekend with Rs 13.70 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.85 crore on Sunday.

After dropping to Rs 7.70 crore on Monday, the film earned Rs 4.95 crore on Tuesday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 67.10 crore in six days.

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