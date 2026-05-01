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Nitish Kumar Vacates CM Residence, Shifted To New Address

Kumar, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP, relinquished the chief minister's post on April 14, and the BJP's Samrat Choudhary became the CM the next day.

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Nitish Kumar Vacates CM Residence, Shifted To New Address
The JD(U) leader has served as the chief minister continuously since November 2005.
(Photo: PTI)

JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar on Friday vacated the Bihar chief minister's official residence, which he occupied for around two decades, and shifted to a new address.

Kumar, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP, relinquished the chief minister's post on April 14, and the BJP's Samrat Choudhary became the CM the next day. The JD(U) leader has served as the chief minister continuously since November 2005.

"We have shifted from 1 Anne Marg (the official CM residence) to 7 Circular Road, and will live there,” Kumar's son Nishant told reporters.

ALSO READ: Big Relief For Pawan Khera, SC Grants Anticipatory Bail Over Remarks Against Himanta Sarma's Wife

The 1 Anne Marg house was notified as the Bihar Chief Minister's residence in 2006.

Nishant also greeted people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

ALSO READ: Generational Shift in Tamil Nadu? Students, Unemployed & House Wives Favour Vijay's TVK: Exit Poll

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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