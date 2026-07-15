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Tata Elxsi Shares Plunge 6% As Q1 Profit Drops 23% QoQ; Key Details Inside

Tata Elxsi's consolidated net profit fell 22.6% QoQ to Rs 171 crore, missing analysts' estimate of Rs 197 crore.Profit stood at Rs 220 crore in the previous quarter.

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Tata Elxsi Shares Plunge 6% As Q1 Profit Drops 23% QoQ; Key Details Inside
Source: AI Generated
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Tata Elxsi Ltd.
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Tata Elxsi shares were under pressure on Wednesday after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the first quarter of FY27.

The stock dropped as much as 6.12% to an intraday low of Rs 3,473.75. 

At 9:25 am, it was trading 4.82% lower at Rs 3,522 per share. In contrast, the BSE Sensex was up 0.67% at 77,575.

Tata Elxsi Q1FY27 Results

Tata Elxsi's consolidated net profit fell 22.6% QoQ to Rs 171 crore, missing analysts' estimate of Rs 197 crore. Profit stood at Rs 220 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue grew 2.8% sequentially to Rs 1,021 crore, largely in line with the street expectation of Rs 1,024 crore. 

EBIT declined 12.8% QoQ to Rs 193.8 crore from Rs 221.3 crore. As a result, EBIT margin narrowed to 19% from 22.3% in Q4FY26.

Management Commentary

In a post-earnings call, management said the transportation vertical is expected to return to growth in the coming quarters. 

The company is also pursuing a few large consolidation deals in the media and communications vertical. 

Tata Elxsi further said it should be able to disclose revenue from its adjacent operations by the end of the year.

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