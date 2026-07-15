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FIFA World Cup: Restaurants In Guwahati To Remain Open Till 3:30 AM On These Days

The Assam government said that the decision was taken to enable football fans to gather at restaurants and eateries to watch the World Cup matches while also supporting the hospitality sector.

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FIFA World Cup: Restaurants In Guwahati To Remain Open Till 3:30 AM On These Days
Restaurants to remain open till 3:30 am in Guwahati, Bengaluru for FIFA World Cup
NDTV Sports

Restaurants and other food establishments in Guwahati will be allowed to remain open until 3:30 am on select FIFA World Cup match days, according to an announcement made by the Assam government and local authorities.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X, "I have authorised the District Administration in Guwahati to extend restaurant operating hours till 3:30 AM on 15th, 16th, 19th and 20th July, to facilitate fans watching the matches."

ALSO READ: Spain vs France Highlights: Oyarzabal, Porro Fire La Roja Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

The Assam government said that the decision was taken to enable football fans to gather at restaurants and eateries to watch the World Cup matches while also supporting the hospitality sector.

The Assam government actively promoted the FIFA World Cup across the state, including the establishment of FIFA Fan Parks in Guwahati and Dibrugarh for live public screenings of matches. 

Sarma had earlier announced the creation of FIFA Fan Parks in Guwahati and Dibrugarh stating that the initiative was aimed at bringing the excitement of the World Cup closer to the football fans in Assam, GuwahatiPlus reported.

The late night relaxation for restaurants complements these fan engagement initiatives, giving residents additional venues to watch the high-profile knockout matches. 

Similar relaxations have also been granted in Bengaluru, where city authorities extended restaurant, pub and hotel operating hours until 3:30 am for the FIFA World Cup semifinals and finals after requests from the hospitality industry.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is scheduled to take place on July 19, with the semifinals taking place on July 14 and 15, leading several Indian citizens to make special arrangements for football fans.

ALSO READ: Luxury Meets Football: Louis Vuitton To Unveil World Cup Trophy Trunk At Final

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