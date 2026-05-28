'Unbearable': Rising Food Prices Spark Public Anger As Iran Eases Internet Curbs

The easing of internet restrictions in Iran has exposed growing public frustration over soaring food prices. Citizens flooded social media with complaints about inflation and shortages after regaining limited access to the global internet.

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Authorities had imposed an internet blackout at the start of the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran earlier this year. The shutdown, which lasted for months, was only partially lifted this week, allowing some Iranians to reconnect online.

Although connectivity remained unstable and many websites continued to face restrictions, the brief reopening was enough to reveal anger over the country's worsening economic crisis.

Social media platforms were quickly filled with emotional accounts from ordinary citizens struggling to afford basic necessities. Many described daily life as unbearable, saying household savings were disappearing rapidly amid steep increases in food prices.

According to a report in The Guardian, the annual cost of essentials such as vegetable oil (308%), chicken (190%) and rice (170%) had surged dramatically, intensifying pressure on families already battling financial instability.

“Everything is so expensive. It has become a disaster. You leave the market with a broken heart after spending all your savings. It is unbearable. We have no patience left to lead a normal life," a user wrote, as per the report.

President Masoud Pezeshkian defended the government's position by blaming US sanctions and what he described as “economic warfare” for Iran's financial troubles. He stated that Washington “had moved to economic warfare after failing to bring the government down”.

At the same time, the Iranian intelligence ministry warned that unrestricted internet access could become a tool for what they termed “cognitive warfare”. In a statement, it said, "The enemy, defeated on the military front, now focuses its efforts on soft warfare, cognitive warfare, and social provocations.”

To tackle the crisis, the government announced the formation of a “resistance economy committee” aimed at controlling price manipulation and addressing shortages in the market. Figures cited from the International Monetary Fund suggested that food inflation in Iran had climbed to extremely high levels, pushing overall inflation rates to nearly 70%.

Public support for continuing internet restrictions appeared to weaken significantly, with a recent survey showing only 9% of citizens backing the controls.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of deliberately delaying negotiations in hopes of securing more favourable terms after the upcoming US midterm elections. Speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump claimed Tehran believed it could “outwait me” while keeping pressure on global markets through tensions surrounding the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the accusations, Trump asserted that Iran was ultimately eager to strike a deal, insisting that the strategy would not succeed. He argued that Iran's worsening economic condition was forcing the country towards compromise. He further claimed that the Iranian economy was in freefall, suggesting that Tehran must compromise. “They have 250% inflation, their money has no value, their whole economic system is broken down," the President said.

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Trump expressed confidence that an agreement would eventually be reached. He also warned that if talks failed, the US would be prepared to “finish the job.”

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