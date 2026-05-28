Gaming Companies Weigh Review Plea, Larger Bench And Government Relief After Supreme Court GST Blow

India's online gaming industry is now scrambling to decide its next course of action after the Supreme Court upheld retrospective 28% GST demands on the sector, reviving tax notices running into tens of thousands of crores.

According to legal heads at large gaming companies who spoke to NDTV Profit, the industry is currently evaluating three possible options — filing a review petition before the Supreme Court, approaching a larger constitutional bench, or seeking executive relief from the government through condonation of retrospective GST dues prior to the 2023 amendments.

But privately, industry executives admit the legal options offer limited hope.

“The written judgement is still awaited, so there is no final strategy yet. But realistically, a review petition will only be a formality,” said a senior industry executive aware of the discussions.

Another senior gaming industry member said the sector's best chance now lies outside the courts.

“The only viable option is government intervention on the retrospective component. The law allows the government to condone or soften retrospective recovery if it chooses to. Frankly, most companies simply do not have the balance sheet to pay these notices,” the executive said.

In a landmark ruling on Wednesday, the Supreme Court upheld the government's decision to levy 28% GST on the full face value of bets and deposits in online gaming, instead of platform fees or commissions. The Court also held that the 2023 GST amendments were “clarificatory” in nature, effectively validating retrospective tax demands raised by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI).

The ruling revives massive tax claims issued to several gaming firms over the last few years. Industry estimates peg the total exposure anywhere between Rs 92,000 crore and over Rs 2 lakh crore including penalties and interest.

For companies already battered by two years of regulatory uncertainty, executives say the financial hit could prove existential.

“This industry is already scattered. A lot of players have closed, many have pivoted, and several are stuck in investor arbitration. Nobody has this kind of cash lying around,” said another industry executive.

Over the last two years, several gaming startups either shut down operations, pivoted away from real-money gaming, or drastically cut business operations as investor funding slowed sharply amid the GST dispute. Multiple firms are also learnt to be facing investor disputes and arbitration proceedings linked to collapsing valuations and regulatory risks.

Industry executives argue that retrospective GST recovery at these scales could wipe out whatever remains of India's once fast-growing real-money gaming ecosystem.

That is why companies are now expected to intensify lobbying efforts with the Centre, seeking a distinction between the pre-2023 and post-2023 GST regime.

Executives believe a government-led settlement, waiver or condonation of retrospective dues may offer a face-saving exit for both industry and policymakers after years of legal uncertainty.

For now, companies are awaiting the detailed written judgement before taking a final call on their legal and strategic response, even as tax authorities are expected to accelerate recovery proceedings following the Supreme Court verdict.

Also Read | Big Setback For Online Gaming: SC Upholds Retrospective GST Levy, Industry Stares At Rs 1.2 Lakh Crore-Plus Hit

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