Massive Jams In Uttarakhand, Himachal As Tourists Escape Scorching Heat In North India | Watch Video

Severe heatwave conditions in New Delhi and nearby regions are pushing tourists to the hill stations for relief. With temperatures soaring around 45 degrees Celsius in many north Indian cities, popular tourist spots in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are witnessing heavy rush and long traffic jams.

Large crowds can be seen at places like Kullu and Manali, with visuals shared by news agency ANI showing packed roads and tourist spots.

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"The weather in Delhi is around 45 degrees Celsius, and it is extremely hot there. The weather here is excellent, though there are heavy traffic jams... It is a place worth visiting…,” Pradeep, a tourist, told ANI.

On X, locals and tourists have been sharing videos and photos of long traffic jams in the hills, with some saying the queues stretch up to 10 km.

“What's even the point of vacations if you're stuck in 10 km traffic jams for hours? Really sad to see Himachal like this now…,” Nikhil Saini expressed concern on Wednesday.

Another user also shared a clip, noting that the traffic makes it look like there is no difference between Delhi and Manali.

On Wednesday, NDTV shared drone visuals from the Chandigarh–Manali National Highway, showing long queues of vehicles stuck in heavy traffic as tourists headed towards the hill stations.

Will Delhi Get Relief From Heatwave?

Delhi may see brief relief from heatwave next week. IMD has predicted a cloudy sky and light rainfall, with a fall in maximum temperatures by 8–10 degrees Celsius till 30 May, followed by a rise of 5 to 6 degrees C over the next four days.

According to the weather agency, on May 28, cloudy sky towards evening or night is anticipated. Strong surface winds of 20–30 kmph may gust up to 40 kmph. Light rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely.

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Similarly, light, thunderstorm and stronger winds up to 80 kmph are likely on May 29. The subsequent two days may also experience similar weather.

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