Alkem Labs Q4 Results: Net Profit Declines 28% As One-Time Loss Weighs; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Alkem Labs Ltd. net profit fell 27.7% at Rs 236 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 306 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday. The decline was due to a one-time loss of Rs 135 crore in the quarter ended March.

Consolidate revenue of the company advanced by 14.6% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 3,603 crore in comparison to Rs 3,144 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes fell 32.2% to Rs 517 crore from Rs 391 crore. Margins expanded to 14.4% from 12.4% in the same quarter of fiscal 2025.

Alkem Labs Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit declines 22.7% at Rs 236 crore versus Rs 306 crore.

Revenue rises 14.6% at Rs 3,603 crore versus Rs 3,144 crore.

EBITDA rises 32.2% at Rs 517 crore versus Rs 391 crore.

EBITDA Margin at 14.4% versus 12.4% YoY.

Saw one-time loss of Rs 135 crore in Q4.

To pay final dividend of Rs 10/share.

Appoints Madhurima Singh as ED for 5 years from Dec 20.

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Alkem Labs Dividend

Alkem Labs on Thursday has announced a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 even as profit slumps. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 119.57 crore to shareholders.

The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2026 has been set as Aug. 7. According to the exchange filing the final dividend is subject to approval of the Members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting. The final dividend will be paid Sept. 1 onwards.

The company has issued an interim dividend of Rs 43 per share in February 2026. Alkem Labs on Aug. 8, 2025 had given a dividend of Rs 8 per share. In Feb 2025 the company had announced a dividend of Rs 37 per share. On Aug. 9 2024 Alkem Lab gave a dividend of Rs 5 per share.

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