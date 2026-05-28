P&G Hygiene & Health Q4: Net Profit Declines 2%; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. net profit fell 2% at Rs 153 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 156 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday.

Consolidate revenue of the company declined by 5.1% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 941 crore in comparison to Rs 992 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes fell 4.1% to Rs 218 crore from Rs 210 crore. Margins expanded to 23.2% from 21.1% in the same quarter of fiscal 2025.

P&G Hygiene Q4 Result Highlights

Net profit up 14.9% at Rs 65 crore versus Rs 56.6 crore

Revenue fell 5.1% to Rs 941 crore versus Rs 992 crore

EBITDA rose 4.1% to Rs 218 crore versus Rs 210 crore

EBITDA margin at 23.2% vs 21.1%

ALSO READ: Bharat Dynamics Q4 Results: Net Profit Drops 58% To Rs 113 Crore, Revenue Declines 73%

P&G Hygiene Dividend

P&G Hygiene & Health on Thursday has announced a dividend of Rs 60 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 even as profit slumps. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 194.76 crore to shareholders.

The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2026 has been set as Aug. 17. According to the exchange filing the final dividend is subject to approval of the Members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting. The final dividend will be paid Sept. 18 onwards.

The company has issued an interim dividend of Rs 170 per share in February 2026 in addition to a special dividend of Rs 25 per share. P&G Hygiene on Aug. 28, 2025 had given a dividend of Rs 65 per share. In Feb 2025 the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 110 per share. On Nov. 19 2024 P&G Hygiene gave a dividend of Rs 95 per share.

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