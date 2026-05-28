'High Command Asked, I Resigned': Siddaramaiah Gets Emotional, Says Never Dreamt Of Becoming CM

A visibly emotional Siddaramaiah addressed the press on Thursday after submitting his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

During the press conference, Siddaramaiah reflected on a political journey he never anticipated, offered gratitude to those who shaped it, and defended his record against what he called years of false narratives.

"Joining politics was an unexpected decision for me," said the 78-year-old veteran, his voice heavy with sentiment. "I never dreamt of becoming Chief Minister."

"High Command directed me two days ago to step down. Accordingly, I submitted my resignation today," he said, adding, "I have kept my word and resigned when the High Command asked me to do so."

Siddaramaiah was unsparing in his pushback against critics. "Opposition built many false narratives against me," he said firmly. "I haven't deviated from the promises I made."

On his government's record, he pointed to tangible delivery: "Of 550 promises made, about 300 have been fulfilled so far, along with five guarantees."

The five guarantees — a flagship Congress electoral promise that included free electricity, cash transfers for women, and free bus travel — became both the government's most cited achievement and a persistent flashpoint over fiscal strain.

ALSO READ: Emotional Scenes As Siddaramaiah Resigns; Supporters Protest Against Congress High Command In Yadgir

The outgoing Chief Minister closed with warm words for the party leadership that both elevated and ultimately eased him out. "I got the opportunity to serve the people of Karnataka twice. I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge," he said.

He also expressed confidence that the constitutional process would run its course: "I am confident the Governor would accept my resignation as per Constitutional provisions."

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who was away in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh, is expected to formally accept the resignation upon his return. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is set to be sworn in as his successor, bringing the curtain down on one of Karnataka's most consequential, and contested, tenures.

ALSO READ: Siddaramaiah Submits Resignation As Karnataka CM To Governor's Office; D K Shivakumar Set To Take Over

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