IndiGo Q4 Results: Date, Time, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, operating under the brand name IndiGo, is set to announce its Q4FY26 results this week. The company will share its performance for the January to March period of FY26. IndiGo is India's largest low-cost passenger airline. Headquartered in Gurugram, it commands a domestic market share of over 60%.

The airline made headlines for weeks last year when it suffered a massive scheduling and operational crisis in December. The crisis was a consequence of the company's failure to adjust to the new pilot and cabin crew rest rules mandated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

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The airline faced scrutiny from authorities and suffered significant costs related to passenger compensation, refunds, etc. Following IndiGo's operational crisis, the DGCA had in December mandated a 10% cut in domestic flights for the entire winter schedule that remains in effect till late March.

Additionally, the ongoing war in the Middle East has affected the airline industry due to fuel related costs and operational disturbances. In view of these events, investors and analysts will closely follow IndiGo's performance during the turbulent January-March quarter, which saw the entry of its new CEO William Walsh.

Investors will check the impact of these events on its revenue, margins and profitability. The airline is also expected to hold an earnings call to discuss the performance.

IndiGo Q4 Results Date And Time

IndiGo has informed stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on May 29 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. Results will be available around 4 p,m. Friday at the company's website and on the exchange website (www.nseindia.com / www.bseindia.com).

IndiGo Q4 Trading Window

The airline stated that the trading window for dealing in the company's securities remains closed in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the company's internal code on prevention of insider trading. The trading window will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results.

IndiGo Earnings Call

The company will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. on May 29, 2026 to discuss the performance with investors and analysts.

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IndiGo Q3FY26 v Q3FY25

IndiGo reported a sharp 77.6% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 549 crore in Q3FY26, compared with Rs 2,449 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The airline attributed the fall to the implementation of new labour codes, rupee depreciation and operational disruptions during December. Despite the profit decline, total revenue rose 6.7% year-on-year to Rs 24,541 crore. Total expenses increased 9.6% to Rs 22,432 crore during the quarter vs Rs 20,466 crore in Q3FY25. Passenger unit revenue declined 4.5 % year-on-year to Rs 5.2, while yield stood at Rs 5.33, nearly 2% lower than the previous year.

IndiGo Share Price History

IndiGo share price has gained nearly 2.87% over the last five trading sessions on the NSE, while rising 2.44% over the past one month. However, the airline stock has fallen 22.88% in the last six months, 10.95% on a year-to-date basis and 14.62% over the past one year. The stock touched its 52-week high of Rs 6,232 on Aug. 18 on NSE, while it slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 3,895.20 on March 23, 2026. IngiGo shares ended 1.57% up at Rs 4,551 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday, compared to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.

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