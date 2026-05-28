India To Set Up 4 Critical Mineral Processing Plants In Odisha, Gujarat, Telangana, Maharashtra

The Government of India is preparing to establish four critical mineral value processing plants in Odisha, Gujarat, Telangana, and Maharashtra as part of its broader push to strengthen domestic capabilities in strategic minerals and reduce import dependence.

Speaking on the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy said the Centre has prepared separate mining blocks for critical minerals and undertaken large-scale auctions for the first time since independence.

According to the minister, a substantial number of critical mineral blocks have already been auctioned successfully, marking a major step in building India's domestic supply chain for minerals essential to sectors such as electric vehicles, clean energy, semiconductors, defence, and advanced manufacturing.

Reddy said the government has also signed multiple memorandums of understanding with various countries to strengthen international cooperation and secure supply chains for critical minerals.

As part of the next phase of the mission, the Centre is now moving ahead with plans to establish four value processing plants across Odisha, Gujarat, Telangana, and Maharashtra. The respective state governments have already allotted land for the proposed facilities, while state administrations are also preparing dedicated action plans to support the initiative.

The minister indicated that the projects are expected to accelerate India's processing and refining capabilities in critical minerals, an area where the country has historically remained heavily dependent on imports and overseas processing ecosystems.

He added that the government expects visible progress and positive outcomes in the critical minerals sector within the next year as auctions, processing infrastructure, and international partnerships begin translating into operational capacity.

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