NTA Extends NEET UG 2026 Refund Deadline: Step-By-Step Guide To Apply Online For Refund

The National Testing Agency has extended the deadline for NEET UG 2026 fee refund applications, giving students additional time to submit their bank account details and claim their refunds.

Candidates who appeared for the cancelled NEET UG 2026 examination can now register for fee refunds until June 22, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. The deadline extension comes as a relief for students and parents who were unable to complete the registration process before the original May 27 deadline.

The agency extended the NEET 2026 fee refund deadline to ensure that every affected student receives their money back

According to the latest official update, more than 13 lakh candidates have already submitted their banking information through the refund portal, indicating strong participation in the process.

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NEET UG 2026 Cancellation

The NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 was cancelled following serious allegations of a paper leak. The decision sent shockwaves through the medical aspirant community, as the exam is crucial for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses across India.

After cancelling the examination, NTA announced a full refund of application fees for all affected candidates. The agency assured students that they would not be required to pay any additional fee to appear in the upcoming NEET UG 2026 re-examination, which has been scheduled for June 21, 2026.

How To Apply For Refund?

Follow these steps to apply for NEET 2026 Refund

Step 1: Navigate to the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Head over to the ‘Candidate Activity' section and choose the option for ‘Fee Refund Window'.

Step 3: Access your account by entering your Application Number, Password, and Captcha Code.

Step 4: Click on ‘Bank Details' and fill in the necessary information:

Account Holder's Name, IFSC Code, Account Number & Bank Name

Step 5: Optionally, upload a scanned version of a cancelled cheque, as recommended by NTA for accuracy.

Step 6: Submit all the information. After submission, no modifications will be permitted.

READ ALSO: NEET Paper Leak Case: Delhi Court Sends Paediatrician, Physicis Tutor To CBI Custody For Five Days

Re-examination Details

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026. All candidates who had registered for the cancelled May 3 exam will be eligible to appear for the fresh examination without paying any additional fee.

NTA is expected to release the admit cards and detailed guidelines for the re-examination in the coming days. Students are advised to regularly check the official NTA website for updates regarding exam centres, timings, and other important instructions.

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