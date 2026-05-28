Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Arrests Mother-In-Law & Former Judge Giribala Singh

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested former judge Giribala Singh in connection with Twisha Sharma dowry death case after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled her anticipatory bail.

The High Court's order on Wednesday quashed the bail that had been granted on May 15, 2026, for offences under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, according to live law.

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Senior advocate Anurag Shrivastava, representing Twisha Sharma's family, had urged the retired judge to surrender voluntarily.

"As Giribala was in judicial service for 36 years, if she has any respect towards law, I think wisdom should prevail over her mind and she should gracefully surrender before the CBI and cooperate with the investigating agency in any further investigation," Shrivastava told PTI.

On the cancellation of Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail, Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, said, “First of all, I would like to thank my media friends and all Indians who have supported us in this fight for justice. I would also like to thank the Chief Justice of India. All of them have taken the necessary steps and set an example that no one is above the law. This is a very positive message. Tomorrow's High Court decision is also very significant. In the fight for justice, this will serve as an example for others as well.”

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The Central Bureau of Investigation has already taken Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, into custody.

On Wednesday, the CBI team, along with Samarth, reached Giribala Singh's house in the Katara Hills area to further probe Twisha's death.

The CBI took over the case on Monday after the Supreme Court expressed concerns over the investigation's impartiality, given that the accused included a lawyer and a former district judge. The apex court said they will ensure a "fair, independent, and impartial" investigation.

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