Twisha Sharma Case: Post-Mortem Report Suggests Injuries From 'Scuffle Or Struggle' Before Death

The Madhya Pradesh government submitted post-mortem reports before the High Court suggesting that Twisha Sharma was allegedly subjected to cruelty as injuries found on her body may have resulted from “a scuffle or struggle” before her death, News18 reported.

Opposing the anticipatory bail granted to Twisha's mother-in-law Giribala Singh, the state government informed the court that the victim was also taunted by her in-laws that her family's wedding expenditure was “not enough.” During the intense arguments seeking the cancellation of Singh's pre-arrest bail, the state prosecution also presented critical medical evidence to the court, pointing to specific physical injuries found on the victim's wrist, elbow, and head as proof of alleged physical abuse.

During the judicial proceedings, the state prosecution explicitly confirmed to the court that the injuries found on Twisha's body were ante-mortem, citing conclusive findings from the official post-mortem report.

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Strongly rejecting the defence's claims, the state said the injuries could not have happened after death or while the body was being moved. It also pointed out that the medical report clearly ruled out these possibilities, as per News18.

Former model and actor Twisha Sharma was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, triggering a high-profile dowry death investigation involving her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh.

The government has sought cancellation of Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail, accusing her of tampering with evidence, leaking CCTV footage, and compromising the crime scene.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued notices on petitions challenging the anticipatory bail granted to the former judge.

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