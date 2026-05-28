Q4 Results On May 29: Asian Paints, BEML, IndiGo, Glenmark Pharma, NMDC Among Over 700 Companies To Share Earnings

More than 700 companies will share Q4FY26 results on May 29, covering their performance for the January to March period. The focus will be on key companies including Asian Paints, BEML, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, NMDC along with several other listed firms.

Investors will closely monitor revenue growth, profit trends, and operating margins across different sectors. They will also focus on management commentary, future guidance, order book updates, and demand outlook during earnings calls. Some companies may also announce dividends.

Key Companies Declaring Q4 Results On May 29

Aegis Logistics Ltd.

Asian Paints Ltd.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.

BEML Ltd.

Eros International Media Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.

HT Media Ltd.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo)

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.

Inox Wind Ltd.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.

KNR Constructions Ltd.

MMTC Ltd.

Natco Pharma Ltd.

NMDC Ltd.

Reliance Communications Ltd.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd.

Dreamfolks Services Ltd.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. (MIDHANI)

Munjal Showa Ltd.

Olectra Greentech Ltd.

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd.

ALSO READ: Ashok Leyland Q4: Net Profit Rises 14%; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Asian Paints Q3FY26 v Q3FY25 (standalone)

Asian Paints reported standalone revenue from sales up 3% year-on-year to Rs 7,602 crore against Rs 7,384 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, profit after tax (PAT) declined 7% to Rs 1,025 crore from Rs 1,104 crore earlier. The company reported a strong improvement in gross margins, which stood at 44.9%, up 200 basis points on a year-on-year basis.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3FY26 Results

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3FY26 consolidated revenue rose 15% YoY to Rs 3,900 crore compared to Rs 3,388 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebitda stood at Rs 870 crore with a margin of 22.3%. The company posted a consolidated net profit (PAT) of Rs 403 crore for the quarter.

NMDC Q3FY26 Results

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore producing entity. It reported its Q3FY26 standalone results with revenue from operations rising to Rs 7,485 crore from Rs 6,531 crore in the same quarter last year. Total expenses also increased to Rs 5,476 crore compared to Rs 4,275 crore a year ago. Profit for the period stood at Rs 1,738 crore, down from Rs 1,943 crore in Q3FY25.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors Fixes Record Date For FY26 Final Dividend — Check Details

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.