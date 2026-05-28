Ashok Leyland Q4: Net Profit Rises 14%; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Ashok Leyland Ltd. net profit rises 14.2% at Rs 1,291 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 1,130 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday.

Consolidate revenue of the company advanced by 17.4% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 17,246 crore in comparison to Rs 14,695 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 10.6% to Rs 3,308 crore from Rs 2,991 crore. Margins contracted to 19.2% from 20.4% in the same quarter of fiscal 2025.

Ashok Leyland Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit rises 14.2% at Rs 1,291 crore versus Rs 1,130 crore.

Revenue rises 17.4% at Rs 17,246 crore versus Rs 14,695 crore.

EBITDA rises 10.6% at Rs 3,308 crore versus Rs 2,991 crore.

EBITDA Margin at 19.2% versus 20.4% YoY.

To pay second interim dividend of Rs 2.5/share.

There will be no final dividend for FY26.

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Ashok Leyland Dividend

Ashok Leyland on Thursday has announced a dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 even as profit slumps. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 1,468 crore to shareholders.

The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2026 has been set as June 3. According to the exchange filing the final dividend is subject to approval of the Members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting.

The company has issued an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share in Nov. 18, 2025. Ashok Leyland on May 22 had given a dividend of Rs 4.25 per share. In November 2024 the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.

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