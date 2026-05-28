Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal Starrer Holds Steady Despite Weekday Drop

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is continuing its solid box office run a week after release, with the crime thriller holding steady across theatres despite the weekday slowdown. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film is still attracting strong footfalls in Kerala and maintaining a decent response in other South Indian markets.

As per Sacnilk, the film has collected around Rs 2.70 crore net in India on Day 8 by evening, taking its total India net collection to Rs 78 crore. The India gross collection now stands at Rs 90.56 crore, with the film currently playing across 1,896 shows nationwide.

Malayalam Version Continues To Lead

The Malayalam version remained the driving force behind the film's Day 8 performance, with Kerala centres continuing to report strong audience turnout. Among the dubbed versions, Telugu performed better than Tamil and Kannada, while evening shows witnessed the highest footfalls overall.

Occupancy Trend

Kerala centres continued to lead the occupancy trend for Drishyam 3 on Day 8, with Kochi emerging as the strongest-performing region throughout the day. Thrissur, Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Kozhikode also recorded strong audience turnout, especially during evening shows, which remained the busiest slot overall for the Malayalam version.

Trivandrum maintained a steady response, while cities like Bengaluru and Chennai showed moderate occupancy. Mumbai and NCR, however, witnessed comparatively lower footfalls.

Among the dubbed versions, the Telugu release saw better traction than Tamil and Kannada in several regions. Warangal, Karimnagar and Guntur emerged as the stronger centres for the Telugu version, while Chennai and Pondicherry led the Tamil market response.

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The Kannada version performed modestly overall, though select regions like Tumakuru and Hubballi showed relatively better occupancy compared to other centres.

Day-Wise Collection So Far

Drishyam 3 opened with Rs 15.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 11.05 crore on Day 2. The film collected Rs 13.70 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.85 crore on Day 4, before earning Rs 7.70 crore on Day 5, Rs 6.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 5.02 crore on Day 7.

About The Film

Drishyam 3 follows Georgekutty as his past once again threatens his family, forcing him into another dangerous battle against the law.

Along with Mohanlal, the film also stars Siddique, Asha Sharath, Esther Anil, Ansiba Hassan and Meenakshi in key roles.

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