Emotional Scenes As Siddaramaiah Resigns; Supporters Protest Against Congress High Command In Yadgir

Even as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah formally submitted his resignation at the Governor's office in Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon, emotional supporters surrounded him as he exited the building — while protests simultaneously erupted in Yadgir where his loyalists took to the streets, raising slogans against the Congress High Command over his forced exit.

Together, the scenes painted a portrait of a leader departing against the grain of his own support base.

"I have submitted my resignation to the Governor's office. The Governor is not here; he is returning tonight. So, I submitted the resignation to his office," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Prabhu Shankar, Special Secretary to Karnataka Governor, confirmed receipt of the resignation, adding that only Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot — who had earlier left for his residence in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh — could formally accept it upon his return.

The day began with Siddaramaiah hosting a breakfast meeting at his official residence, where he informed Cabinet colleagues that the Congress High Command had asked him to step down.

The outgoing Chief Minister spoke of the achievements and challenges of his second term before arriving at Lok Bhavan at 3:00 p.m. to tender his papers.

As he walked out after resigning, visuals showed a crowd of emotional supporters thronging around him — some in tears — underscoring the personal bond the 78-year-old commands among his followers.

ALSO READ: Siddaramaiah Submits Resignation As Karnataka CM To Governor's Office; D K Shivakumar Set To Take Over

The demonstrations in Yadgir further reflected the deep loyalty the 78-year-old leader commands among grassroots workers. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is set to succeed him, ending months of speculation over the Congress government's leadership arrangement.

The handover had earlier been marked by a public show of unity — Shivakumar touched Siddaramaiah's feet and the two shared a warm embrace ahead of the morning Cabinet meeting, a moment Congress hopes signals cohesion rather than concealed rivalry.

ALSO READ: Siddaramaiah Informs Ministers About His Resignation, Congress Proposes DK Shivakumar As Next K'taka CM

Shivakumar, known as the party's go-to troubleshooter in Karnataka, is expected to assume charge flanked by two to three Deputy Chief Ministers.

His tenure will be closely watched as the Congress navigates local body elections while managing a state unit still processing the abrupt end of Siddaramaiah's second term — a tenure ultimately undone by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority land allotment controversy.

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