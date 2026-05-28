Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: 9 Big Upgrades Expected

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be unveiled in September, following Apple's traditional fall release schedule for its flagship releases. The device is anticipated to introduce several meaningful improvements over the iPhone 17 Pro Max. This includes the next-generation Apple silicon, a slightly larger battery, smaller Dynamic Island, and big changes particularly in camera and photography. Based on the latest leaks and insider information, here are the top upgrades expected in the iPhone 18 Pro Max over the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

1. Latest-Generation Silicon

One of the biggest upgrades in the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be the new A20 Pro chipset, which is built on TSMC's advanced 2nm process using wafer-level multi-chip module packaging that integrates RAM directly into the chip. Compared to the 3nm A19 Pro chip in the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the A20 Pro should deliver noticeably faster performance, improved thermal management, and better power efficiency.

2. Camera Upgrades

Photography in the iPhone 18 Pro Max is set to see enhancements with a new custom 48MP main sensor developed in collaboration with Samsung. This sensor is expected to include variable aperture technology, marking the first time an iPhone offers this feature. Unlike the fixed aperture on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the variable aperture would allow the lens to adjust dynamically for better control over light intake, depth of field, and exposure. The telephoto lens may also receive a larger aperture to improve low-light photography during zoom.

3. Smaller Dynamic Island

The Dynamic Island in the next-gen Pro Max is expected to become smaller through the relocation or reduction of certain Face ID components.

4. Thicker Camera Island

Meanwhile, the camera island may grow thicker, reaching about 11.54 mm compared to 11.23 mm on the predecessor, with the overall camera region measuring around 13.77 mm.

5. RAM Raise

The upcoming flagship is also rumoured to feature an increase in RAM from 12GB to 16GB, which would enable smoother multitasking and enhanced gaming performance.

6. Bigger Battery

Battery capacity is likely to increase as well. This larger battery could make the iPhone 18 Pro Max slightly thicker at around 8.8 mm and heavier at over 240 gm, compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max's weight of approximately 231 gm.

7. Colour Changes

Colour options are expected to see some updates in the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Silver is likely to remain available, while Deep Blue may be replaced by Sky Blue. A new Dark Grey finish could be added, and Cosmic Orange is rumoured to be succeeded by Dark Cherry, a deep wine-red tone.

8. C2 Modem

Apple used Qualcomm's Snapdragon X80 modem in the iPhone 17 Pro Max for connectivity. The successor might house Apple's in-house C2 modem, an upgraded version of the C1, which was introduced in the iPhone 16e.

9. 7-Inch Display

Finally, the display size may grow to nearly 7 inches, up from the 6.9-inch panel on the current model, and it is expected to incorporate upgraded LTPO+ technology for improved efficiency and performance.

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