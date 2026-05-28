Siddaramaiah Submits Resignation As Karnataka CM To Governor's Office; D K Shivakumar Set To Take Over

Karnataka's political landscape underwent a seismic shift on Thursday as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah formally submitted his resignation to Governor's office at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, drawing the curtains on a tenure defined by ambitious welfare programmes and persistent political turbulence.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is set to succeed him, ending months of speculation over the Congress government's leadership arrangement.

"I have submitted my resignation to the Governor's Office. The Governor is not here; he is returning tonight. So, I submitted the resignation to his office," says Siddaramaiah.

“High command directed me two days ago to step down, accordingly I submitted my resignation today. I got opportunity to serve people of Karnataka twice, I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge I have kept my word and resigned (as Chief Minister) when the High Command asked me to do so,” added Siddaramaiah.

"I am confident Governor would accept my resignation as per Constitutional provisions."

Moreover, Prabhu Shankar, Special Secretary to Karnataka Governor, said, "I have received the resignation of Siddaramaiah (as the CM), but only the Governor can accept it after he returns."

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot left for his residence in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh, earlier today.

The 78-year-old veteran had earlier in the day hosted a breakfast meeting at his official residence, where he informed Cabinet colleagues of his decision.

Siddaramaiah spoke of the achievements and challenges of his second term and thanked his Ministers for their cooperation before arriving at Lok Bhavan at 3:00 p.m. to tender his resignation.

In a moment that set the tone for the transition, Shivakumar touched Siddaramaiah's feet ahead of the morning meeting, and the two leaders shared a warm embrace — a public display of unity that the Congress will hope signals a smooth handover rather than a fractured succession.

ALSO READ: Siddaramaiah Informs Ministers About His Resignation, Congress Proposes DK Shivakumar As Next K'taka CM

Shivakumar, widely regarded within the party as a skilled organisational troubleshooter, is expected to assume charge with two to three Deputy Chief Ministers by his side, said reports.

For Siddaramaiah, the resignation marks the end of a political journey spanning nearly five decades — from his roots in the Kuruba community to becoming one of Karnataka's most consequential Chief Ministers. His second term, however, was marred by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority land allotment controversy, which significantly accelerated the High Command's push for a leadership change.

The Congress now faces the test of whether the transition can consolidate its position ahead of local body elections, or whether underlying fault lines within the state unit will deepen under new leadership.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Leadership Change: Siddaramaiah To Resign? Here's What We Know So Far

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