Tata Motors PV To Hold 81st AGM On July 8, Fixes Record Date For Dividend

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. has announced that it will hold its 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 8, 2026, according to an exchange filing. The company has also fixed June 19, 2026 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the final dividend for FY26.

The automaker had earlier declared a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, the dividend payment is expected to be completed on or before July 14, 2026.

The announcement comes after the company reported a sharp decline in fourth-quarter profitability for fiscal year 2026. Tata Motors PV posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,783 crore for quarter ended March, down 31.7% from Rs 8,470 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite the drop in earnings, revenue from operations rose over 7% year-on-year to Rs 1.04 lakh crore, compared with Rs 97,863 crore in the corresponding quarter, supported by steady domestic business performance.

Operational performance, however, remained under pressure. Ebitda for the quarter declined 21.7% year-on-year to Rs 11,212 crore from Rs 14,498 crore a year ago, while Ebitda margins contracted sharply to 10.7% from 14.8% in the year-ago period. The company also disclosed a one-time gain of Rs 110 crore during the quarter under review.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors PV Q4 Results: Profit Shrinks By A Third, Revenue Tops Rs 1 Lakh Crore; Dividend Declared

Its British luxury vehicle arm Jaguar Land Rover continued to face global headwinds. Jaguar Land Rover reported Q4 revenue of £6.9 billion, down 11.1% year-on-year from £7.76 billion, while Ebitda margin stood at 14% for the quarter.

The company said tariffs and a cyber incident adversely impacted overseas operations, particularly Jaguar Land Rover, even as the domestic business delivered stable growth. Going forward, the company plans to reduce breakeven volumes toward 300,000 units over the next two years and focus on generating £1.7 billion through enterprise initiatives.

Jaguar Land Rover is also preparing for major product launches in fiscal year 2027, including the new Range Rover Electric and the new Jaguar lineup.

Commenting on the outlook, Dhiman Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of Tata Motors PV, said the company would continue focusing on product interventions and cost-side measures to strengthen resilience, while closely monitoring geopolitical developments and commodity price movements.

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