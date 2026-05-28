US-Iran Tensions: Tehran Targets US Airbase In Retaliation; Kuwait Faces Missile, Drone Attack

A fresh exchange of fire between the United States and Iran unfolded in the early hours of Thursday, May 28, threatening to unravel an already fragile ceasefire and drag the wider Gulf region into open conflict.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that its forces had struck a US airbase at 4:50 a.m. local time, in direct retaliation for what it called American aggression near Bandar Abbas Airport.

The IRGC statement, relayed by Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency and amplified by Iranian diplomatic accounts on social media, described the retaliatory strike as a "serious warning" and vowed that any further American action would be met with a "more decisive" response.

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The escalation was triggered after US forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones near the Strait of Hormuz and struck a drone control site in Bandar Abbas that was preparing to launch a fifth, Reuters reported.

“These actions were measured, purely defensive and intended to maintain the ceasefire,” an unnamed US official told Reuters.

Around the same time Iran launched its retaliatory strike on the unnamed US base, Kuwait's army reported that its air defences were actively intercepting hostile drones and missiles, though Kuwait did not identify the origin of the attacks, Reuters reported.

The development signals a worrying geographic spread of hostilities beyond Iranian and American positions, pulling Gulf neighbours into the line of fire.

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The broader context is one of sustained, simmering conflict. The US has cast both sets of strikes as falling within the ceasefire agreement, but Iran condemned the earlier attacks as a violation, with the IRGC warning it would retaliate against any such breach.

Adding a political dimension, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that Iran was "negotiating on fumes" and insisted he would not be pressured by upcoming midterm elections into accepting a deal.

The IRGC did not disclose which American base was targeted. With Kuwait now reporting incoming fire and the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint for roughly 20% of global oil supply — at the centre of the confrontation, the risk of a wider regional conflagration is growing by the hour.

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