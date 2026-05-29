IPL 2026 Final: Tickets Available For Match In Ahmedabad On District By Zomato — How To Book

After weeks of intense clashes among 10 teams, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is finally set to conclude with the final scheduled for Sunday.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already secured their place in the final, while the winner of today's Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will join them.

The two teams will battle for the coveted IPL 2026 trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The title clash is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST, while stadium gates will open from 4:30 pm to accommodate the expected crowd of more than one lakh spectators.

ALSO READ: RR vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Preview, H2H, Playing XI, Weather, Pitch Report, Live Streaming And More

Tickets for the final match are now live and here is how you can book it:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed District by Zomato as the official ticketing partner for the IPL 2026 playoffs and final.

First, visit district.in or open the District by Zomato app. You will get the listing for the IPL 2026 final: “TATA IPL 2026 - Final, Sun, 31 May, 7:30 PM | Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.” Click on it.

Once in, click on the “book my tickets” option, then select your preferred stand from the interactive seating map. Available sections appear in colour, while sold-out stands are shown in grey. Fans can also filter tickets based on budget.

Once done, add them to the cart and complete the payment within 10 minutes. Buyers then need to enter billing details and make payment through UPI, debit or credit card, net banking, or wallets.

After making the payment, download the booking confirmation. Physical tickets can then be collected from designated counters in Ahmedabad before match day or on the match day itself.

Ticket pre-sale for RuPay Credit Card holders began on May 22 at 7 PM with a 24-hour priority window. General ticket sales opened on May 23 for all fans through District by Zomato and the official IPL website, iplt20.com. These are the only authorised platforms for IPL 2026 playoff tickets.

Ticket prices vary by seating category, ranging from Rs 1,000 for budget tiers to over Rs 60,000 for VIP and corporate hospitality.

ALSO READ: GT vs RR IPL Qualifier 2 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals Face Gujarat Titans For Spot In Final Against RCB

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