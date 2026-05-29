Twisha Sharma Death Case: 20 Questions CBI Asked Ex-Judge And Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh

Before Giribala Singh was arrested in connection with the Twisha Sharma death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned her on 20 important issues, focusing on accusations ranging from witness statements and evidence tampering to pregnancy-related pressure and injuries discovered on the victim's body.

Giribala Singh, Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, was taken into custody by the CBI in Bhopal on Thursday following roughly 10 hours of interrogation over three days, spot verification, forensic mapping, and digital record analysis. Twisha's husband, her son Samarth Singh, is already under arrest.

The arrest occurred one day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court revoked her anticipatory bail and overturned the relief that a Bhopal sessions court had awarded on May 15. Giribala Singh was formally arrested at around 5:10 pm after CBI agents arrived at her home at around 10:30 am and questioned her for several hours.

ALSO READ | Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Arrests Mother-In-Law & Former Judge Giribala Singh

Investigators questioned Giribala Singh about many parts of the case, including Twisha Sharma's pregnancy and suspected bruises on Twisha's body, according to information obtained by NDTV.

Investigators inquired as to whether Twisha had shown fear, emotional anguish, or mental pressure due to the home atmosphere, as well as whether she or other family members had discussed ending the pregnancy.

Giribala Singh was questioned by the investigation team on claims made by Twisha's family about six ante-mortem injuries, including markings on her head, finger, and arm.

Below is the list of questions asked by CBI:

1) Why did you fail to appear despite notices issued by the investigating agency (SIT)?

2) Did you deliberately avoid questioning by the SIT and later the CBI?

3) Did you hide any documents, chats, call records or other evidence linked to the case?

4) Can you explain the contradictions between your statements and the digital evidence collected so far?

5) The High Court observed that anticipatory bail was granted mechanically on the same day the FIR was filed. What is your response to the court's observation?

6) What explanation do you have regarding the serious allegations levelled against you in the FIR?

7) Why should investigators believe that your role was limited in the matter despite allegations made by the complainant's family?

8) The court noted that the trial court did not properly examine the case diary and witness statements. What is your response to the statements recorded by investigators?

9) Why have multiple witnesses and Twisha Sharma's family members accused you of harassment and cruelty?

10) Investigators have referred to WhatsApp chats as part of the evidence. What explanation do you have regarding those conversations?

11) How was your relationship with Twisha Sharma after her marriage?

12) Did you ever have arguments, confrontations or disputes with Twisha Sharma?

13) Were you involved in, supporting, or ignoring any form of mental or physical harassment against Twisha?

14) Statements recorded since May 13 claim that you and your son pressured Twisha Sharma to terminate her pregnancy. Did you ever ask her to do so?

15) Were there discussions within the family regarding Twisha's pregnancy?

16) Did Twisha Sharma ever express fear, emotional stress or mental pressure because of the family environment?

17) Twisha Sharma's family has alleged six ante-mortem injuries on her body, including injuries on her arm, finger and head. How did she sustain these injuries?

18) Were you present when any of these injuries were caused?

19) Can you explain why these injuries were not consistent with the post-death handling of the body?

20) Were any attempts made to tamper with or remove digital evidence connected to the investigation?

ALSO READ | Twisha Sharma Case: Post-Mortem Report Suggests Injuries From 'Scuffle Or Struggle' Before Death

Giribala Singh faces serious accusations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Section 80(2) for dowry death, Section 85 for cruelty to a woman by her husband or family, and Section 3(5) for crimes committed by multiple people with a common goal.

She has also been accused under Sections 3 and 4 of the 1961 Dowry Prohibition Act. On the evening of May 12, Twisha Sharma was found dead in the Katara Hills region of Bhopal under dubious circumstances. According to her in-laws, it was suicide.

However, her in-laws and husband have been charged with murder by her family. A second post-mortem was performed at Bhopal AIIMS on May 24 by a team from Delhi AIIMS. Major Harshit, her brother, carried out the last ceremonies that same evening.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.