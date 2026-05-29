What Is Arash-e Kamangir? Iran's New Air Defence System Used To Shoot Down US Drone

Iran has claimed that a newly developed air defence system, called Arash-e Kamangir, was used to shoot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone near the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week, in what Iranian media described as the system's first combat deployment.

According to Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency, the drone was intercepted near Qeshm Island, with the system reportedly capable of detecting stealth targets.

Tehran said the move was intended as a warning to hostile aircraft operating close to Iranian airspace and maritime borders amid heightened tensions with the US.

The reported interception comes as Washington is said to have launched fresh strikes on an Iranian military site near Bandar Abbas. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps later claimed it retaliated by targeting an “American airbase”.

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While there has been no independent confirmation of Iran's claims, analysts told Al Jazeera that the broader concept behind the system appears plausible given Tehran's growing focus on mobile and low-cost defence platforms.

“This operation, which was carried out using a system with hidden capabilities, is a clear and decisive message from Iran,” Fars quoted unnamed Iranian officials as saying.

The name Arash-e Kamangir translates to “Arash the Archer”, a figure from Persian mythology celebrated for defending Iran against foreign domination. Few media reports said Arash Kamangir is the legendary Persian archer who sacrificed himself to defend Iran's borders.

Mark Hilborne, senior lecturer at King's College London's School of Security Studies, told Al Jazeera there was very little independently verified information about the system, but said the reported attack fits a wider pattern.

“Iran has become quite self-sufficient in various forms of missile design and, like Ukraine, has been clever at changing the economics of warfare,” he said.

“Cheap, simple systems can hold much more complex systems at risk.”

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Analysts believe the system could be linked to Iran's evolving network of mobile surface-to-air weapons that rely on electro-optical or heat-seeking guidance instead of fixed radar sites, making them harder to detect and destroy.

Alex Almeida of Horizon Engage told Al Jazeera the platform was likely designed as a pop-up SAM system that can be rapidly deployed and concealed.

Experts say such systems may not stop a large-scale air assault, but they can complicate US and Israeli operations by forcing reliance on more expensive long-range missiles instead of drones.

Tehran's strategy, analysts added, is centred less on technological superiority and more on resilience, endurance and mobility.

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