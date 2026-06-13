Canada Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Highlights: Cyle Larin Scores Late As Co-Hosts Claim Historic World Cup Point

Canada secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup point after battling back to draw 1-1 with Bosnia & Herzegovina in the opening Group B match of FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Toronto Stadium. In front of a raucous home crowd, Jesse Marsch's side recovered from an early setback to avoid defeat and begin their home tournament with a valuable point.

Playing without injured captain Alphonso Davies, who was unavailable due to a hamstring problem, Canada faced immense pressure in the country's first World Cup match on home soil. Bosnia & Herzegovina threatened to spoil the occasion after taking a first-half lead, but substitute Cyle Larin struck late to ensure the hosts left with a share of the spoils.

The visitors created the first major opening in the 12th minute. Ivan Bašić delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area, where Jovo Lukić met it with a firm header. Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau reacted sharply to keep the effort out and preserve parity.

Canada responded through Jonathan David, who was presented with a promising opportunity in the 17th minute after finding space inside the box. However, his low effort was directed straight at goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

The breakthrough arrived four minutes later. Bosnia won a corner and executed the set-piece effectively, with Sead Kolašinac first meeting the ball at the near-post and flicking it across the six-yard box. Lukić anticipated the delivery and leapt above his marker to fire a close-range header past Crépeau and give Bosnia a 1-0 lead with his first international goal.

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Canada attempted to hit back before the interval. Tani Oluwaseyi produced a clever piece of individual play to create room for a shot, but his effort cleared the crossbar as Bosnia carried their advantage into halftime.

Canada Turn Up The Pressure

The hosts emerged from the break with greater urgency and began to pin Bosnia back inside their own half.

Oluwaseyi came close to levelling when he directed a looping header towards goal, only for the Bosnian defence to scramble back and clear the ball off the line.

Moments later, Canada thought they had found an equaliser through Richie Laryea. The defender's powerful effort appeared destined for the net before Kolašinac produced a remarkable block, diverting the ball onto the crossbar and preserving Bosnia's lead.

Bosnia remained a threat on the counterattack, but Canada continued to dominate possession and create opportunities as the clock ticked towards the final stages.

Larin Changes The Game

Canada's persistence was rewarded in the 78th minute.

Just 121 seconds after being introduced from the bench, Cyle Larin collected a pass in a central position, held off his marker and spun towards goal before firing a low powerful volley that took a slight deflection on its way past Vasilj.

The goal sparked celebrations throughout Toronto Stadium and lifted the noise levels inside the arena as Canada searched for a winner.

Both sides continued to push forward in an entertaining closing spell, but neither could find a decisive second goal as the match finished level.

What The Result Means

The draw ends Canada's World Cup losing streak and delivers the nation's first point in the competition. While the co-hosts remain in search of a maiden World Cup victory, the comeback keeps them firmly in contention ahead of Group B fixtures against Qatar and Switzerland.

For Bosnia & Herzegovina, the result represents a positive start to their campaign after frustrating the hosts for long periods. With both teams opening their accounts, Group B remains finely poised heading into the next round of matches.

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