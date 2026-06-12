FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Group A Standings After Mexico, South Korea Off To Winning Start

Co-hosts Mexico made a winning start to the FIFA World Cup 2026, beating South Africa 2-0 in a fiery Group A opener at the iconic Azteca Stadium. Julian Quinones opened the scoring after capitalising on a defensive error before Raul Jimenez sealed the victory with a second-half header.

The match, however, was overshadowed by three red cards, with South Africa's Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane both dismissed before Mexico defender Cesar Montes was sent off late on. Despite the ill-tempered finish, Mexico secured their first-ever victory in a World Cup opening match and moved to the top of the group.

The action then shifted to the Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan, Mexico where Korea Republic came from behind to claim a thrilling 2-1 victory over Czechia.

After dominating much of the contest, the Koreans fell behind against the run of play when Czech captain Ladislav Krejci headed home in the 59th minute. Hwang In-Beom restored parity eight minutes later before substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu completed the comeback with the winner in the 80th minute. A Tomas Soucek goal was ruled out for offside shortly before South Korea struck decisively

The outcome of the first two games has meant that Mexico are at the top of Group A on goal difference ahead of the Koreans. Mexico will face South Korea next, while South Africa take on the Czech Republic in the group's second round of fixtures.

Group A points table:

Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Goal For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Mexico 1 1 - - 2 - +2 3 Korea Republic 1 1 - - 2 1 +1 3 Czechia 1 - - 1 1 2 -1 0 South Africa 1 - - 1 0 2 -2 0

On Saturday, co-hosts Canada will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first match of Group B.

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