Buy, Sell Or Hold: ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Nestle India, IRFC And Varun Beverages — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of ICICI Bank Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Indian Railway Finance Corp. Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Varun Beverages Ltd.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory, and Rajesh Agarwal, head of research, AUM Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 1,445.70)

Upadhyay: Buy

Is looking quite promising.

On the higher side, expecting prices to extend to Rs 1,480-Rs 1,490.

Prices should not fall below Rs 1,400 to maintain bullish momentum.

Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 1,280)

Upadhyay: Buy

Have seen a very sharp rebound from the lower range value.

Stock has been stuck in a very thin horizontal band of Rs 1,335 on the higher side and Rs 1,250 on the lower side.

Prices are likely to oscillate within this band.

One can trade this range.

Buy for target of Rs 1,330.

Indian Railway Finance Corp. (CMP: Rs 88.13)

Agarwal: Hold

Continue to hold the stock.

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Varun Beverages (CMP: Rs 464.50)

Agarwal: Buy

Buy the stock

Nestle India (CMP: Rs 1,446)

Agarwal: Buy

Buy the stock.

Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,079.20)

Agarwal: Hold

IT index has corrected almost 25% year to date.

Valuations have become very attractive.

Just a matter of time when things start moving.

In the recent past, many of these companies have been investing in AI.

Gave out a good dividend.

Take a horizon of twelve to eighteen months.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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