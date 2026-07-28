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BEL Target Price Raised Despite Q1 Miss; Motilal Oswal Stays Bullish — Check Key Triggers

Motilal Oswal continues to remain positive on Bharat Electronics and expect it to benefit from various large platform orders, which will be finalised over the next few years from the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

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BEL Target Price Raised Despite Q1 Miss; Motilal Oswal Stays Bullish — Check Key Triggers
BEL reiterated its FY27 guidance, expecting revenue growth of 15%, an Ebitda margin of 28%, and order inflows of over Rs 55,000 crore, including the QRSAM program.
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Bharat Electronics Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Bharat Electronics Ltd. remains one of Motilal Oswal's preferred plays in the defence electronics space despite a slightly weaker-than-expected June quarter performance. The brokerage has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock and raised its target price to Rs 530 from Rs 510, implying an upside potential of about 30% from current levels. 

BEL reported a mixed set of numbers for Q1 FY27. Revenue rose 25% YoY to Rs 5,530 crore, while PAT increased 8% YoY to Rs 1,050 crore.

However, Ebitda margins contracted to 25.1% from 28.1% a year ago, impacted by an unfavorable execution mix. The brokerage noted that Ebitda and profit were slightly below its estimates. 

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Bel Q1 Review.pdf
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ALSO READ: Meesho Shares May Rally 30%, Says Motilal Oswal On Coverage Initiation — Check The Bull And Bear Cases

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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

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