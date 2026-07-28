Petrol, Diesel Prices On July 28: Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, And More

Global petrol and diesel markets are seeing some relief as crude oil prices retreat from the sharp highs triggered by tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude has slipped below $90 a barrel after briefly crossing $100 last week, as signs of easing tensions between the US and Iran reduced fears of an immediate disruption to global oil supplies. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude closed around $82 per barrel on Monday.

Having said that, in India, state-run oil marketing companies have kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged on 28 July, even as global crude oil prices eased significantly since their recent highs.

Also Read: Oil Prices On July 28: Brent Crude Falls Below $88 As Trump Signals Fresh US-Iran Talks

Petrol prices on July 28

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 108.01/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.73/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on July 28

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.66/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

Back home, there has been no fresh policy announcement from the Petroleum Ministry on petrol and diesel prices over the past week, even as the sharp retreat in international crude prices has brought domestic fuel pricing back into focus.

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

While international crude prices remain a key factor, domestic petrol and diesel rates are also impacted by changes in currency value or exchange rate, refinery processing costs, freight and other charges, dealer commissions, and taxes levied by the central and state government. Consequently, movements in global oil prices do not always result in immediate changes at the pump.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices On July 27: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.