Petrol, Diesel Prices On July 27: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Brent crude prices fell sharply on Monday, slipping below the $90-per-barrel mark after reports suggested Pakistan is exploring ways to revive diplomatic talks between the US and Iran.

At last check, Brent crude was trading at $87.60 per barrel, down more than 4%.

The decline follows Friday's sell-off, when Reuters reported that Pakistan is attempting to facilitate renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran, with backing from China. According to three sources cited by Reuters, Beijing supports the initiative as escalating tensions in the Gulf have begun affecting its strategic and economic interests.

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"The Chinese are unhappy because Iran's attacks on other Gulf states and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz are hitting their interests," a Pakistani government official told Reuters.

On Friday, Brent crude settled nearly 4% lower at $96.78 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 3% to $89.31 per barrel.

Despite the recent pullback, oil prices remain elevated after a strong rally last week. Brent gained nearly 10% over the week, while WTI advanced about 8%, as the intensifying conflict in the Middle East raised fears of supply disruptions.

For India, which imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements, persistently high oil prices could put pressure on the economy. Elevated crude prices increase import costs and may fuel inflation, particularly as domestic fuel prices have already seen multiple increases in recent months.

Petrol Prices On July 27

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.43/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.12/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.75/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.93/litre

Diesel Prices On July 27

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.78/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.78 litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.57/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.79/litre

What Drives Petrol, Diesel Prices?

Global crude prices remain the biggest determinant of retail fuel prices in India, but they are far from the only factor.

Domestic petrol and diesel rates are also influenced by central and state taxes, refining margins, freight and distribution costs, as well as movements in the rupee against the US dollar.

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