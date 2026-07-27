Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On July 27

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Market Recap

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 fell on Friday, July 24 in a broad-based sell-off as renewed geopolitical tensions pushed crude oil prices higher. The benchmark Nifty 50 fell 1.03% to 23,623, while the Sensex lost 1.11% to 75,543 as of 10:10 am

Nifty 50 fell as much as 1.08% to 23,611.20, while the Sensex declined as much as 1.16% to 75,504.

US Markets Recap

U.S. stocks traded on a mixed note in early trading on Friday as investors attempted to steady their nerves after the previous session's sharp technology-led selloff, while geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns remained firmly in focus.

In real-time trading at 9:32 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 68.08 points, or 0.13%, at 51,779.73, while the S&P 500 gained 9.21 points, or 0.12%, to 7,417.51. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 25.90 points, or 0.10%, to 25,111.80.

ALSO READ: Astral, Supreme Industries Shares In Focus As PVC Prices Rise Rs 4/Kg Effective Monday

Earnings In Focus

IDFC FIRST Bank Q1

NII up 21% to Rs. 5,972 crore versus Rs. 4,933 crore YoY

Net profit to Rs. 1,075 crore versus Rs. 463 crore YoY

Operating profit up 14% to Rs. 2,553 crore versus Rs. 2,239 crore YoY

Provisions to Rs. 1,144 crore versus Rs. 1,659 crore YoY

Provisions to Rs. 1,144 crore versus Rs. 869 crore QoQ

Gross NPA at 1.51% versus 1.61% QoQ

Net NPA at 0.44% versus 0.48% QoQ

Approves raising up to Rs. 7,500 crore via equity

Approves raising up to Rs. 12,500 crore via debt

Fundraise to be done in one or more tranches

AU Small Finance Bank Q1

NII up 32% to Rs. 2,696 crore versus Rs. 2,045 crore YoY

Provisions to Rs. 371 crore versus Rs. 533 crore YoY

Provisions to Rs. 371 crore versus Rs. 269 crore QoQ

Operating profit up 9.4% to Rs. 1,435 crore versus Rs. 1,312 crore YoY

Net profit up 37% to Rs. 796 crore versus Rs. 581 crore YoY

Gross NPA at 2.10% versus 2.03% QoQ

Net NPA at 0.76% versus 0.74% QoQ

Promotes COO Yogesh Jain to Deputy CEO

Zen Technologies Q1 (Cons)

Revenue down 10.5% to Rs. 142 crore versus Rs. 158 crore YoY

Ebitda down 38.8% to Rs. 38.7 crore versus Rs. 63.3 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 27.3% versus 40% YoY

Net profit down 27.8% to Rs. 34.5 crore versus Rs. 47.8 crore YoY

One-time loss of Rs. 3.4 crore in Q1

Board extends utilisation of QIP funds raised in August 2024 by two years

Prudent Corporate Q1 (Cons)

Revenue down 3.6% to Rs. 348 crore versus Rs. 361 crore QoQ

Ebitda down 4.2% to Rs. 89.1 crore versus Rs. 93 crore QoQ

Ebitda margin at 25.6% versus 25.8% QoQ

Net profit up 26.5% to Rs. 74.8 crore versus Rs. 59.1 crore QoQ

Vedant Fashions Q1

Revenue up 7.2% to Rs. 301 crore versus Rs. 281 crore YoY

Ebitda up 8.6% to Rs. 131 crore versus Rs. 121 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 43.5% versus 42.9% YoY

Net profit up 14.7% to Rs. 80.6 crore versus Rs. 70.3 crore YoY

Reappoints CMD Ravi Modi for five years from Aug. 28

Reappoints Shilpi Modi as Whole-Time Director from Aug. 28

Five-Star Business Finance Q1

Total income up 6% to Rs. 839 crore versus Rs. 791 crore YoY

Net profit up 1.9% to Rs. 271 crore versus Rs. 266 crore YoY

Seshasayee Paper Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 27.7% to Rs. 492 crore versus Rs. 385 crore YoY

Ebitda to Rs. 43.9 crore versus Rs. 21.3 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 8.9% versus 5.5% YoY

Net profit to Rs. 31.9 crore versus Rs. 15.4 crore YoY

Birla Corporation Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 7.8% to Rs. 2,646 crore versus Rs. 2,454 crore YoY

Ebitda down 1.3% to Rs. 342 crore versus Rs. 347 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 12.9% versus 14.1% YoY

Net profit down 3.2% to Rs. 116 crore versus Rs. 120 crore YoY

SBFC Finance Q1

Total income up 26.5% to Rs. 492 crore versus Rs. 389 crore YoY

Net profit up 29% to Rs. 130 crore versus Rs. 101 crore YoY

Dodla Dairy Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 19% to Rs. 1,198 crore versus Rs. 1,007 crore YoY

Ebitda down 21.4% to Rs. 64.9 crore versus Rs. 82.5 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 5.4% versus 8.2% YoY

Net profit down 35.4% to Rs. 40.6 crore versus Rs. 62.9 crore YoY

To acquire 2% stake in Sids Farm for Rs. 11.6 crore

DCB Bank Q1

NII up 17.7% to Rs. 684 crore versus Rs. 581 crore YoY

Provisions to Rs. 57 crore versus Rs. 115 crore YoY

Provisions to Rs. 57 crore versus Rs. 69 crore QoQ

Net profit up 35.5% to Rs. 213 crore versus Rs. 157 crore YoY

Gross NPA at 2.43% versus 2.45% QoQ

Net NPA at 0.84% versus 0.89% QoQ

Ganesh Housing Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 85.6% to Rs. 280 crore versus Rs. 151 crore YoY

Ebitda down 14.2% to Rs. 110 crore versus Rs. 128 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 39.2% versus 84.8% YoY

Net profit down 54.9% to Rs. 42 crore versus Rs. 93.1 crore YoY

Tata Consumer Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 11.9% to Rs. 5,349 crore versus Rs. 4,779 crore YoY

Ebitda up 19.3% to Rs. 724 crore versus Rs. 607 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 13.5% versus 12.7% YoY

Net profit up 27.8% to Rs. 427 crore versus Rs. 334 crore YoY

SBI Cards Q1

Total income up 3.4% to Rs. 5,205 crore versus Rs. 5,035 crore YoY

Interest income down 2.9% to Rs. 2,421 crore versus Rs. 2,493 crore YoY

NII down 0.2% to Rs. 1,676 crore versus Rs. 1,680 crore YoY

Provisions down 13.6% to Rs. 948 crore versus Rs. 1,097 crore YoY

Net profit up 19.4% to Rs. 664 crore versus Rs. 556 crore YoY

Gross NPA at 2% versus 2.4%, improves 36 bps YoY

Net NPA at 0.8% versus 1%, improves 21 bps YoY

New accounts up 17.8% to 10.23 lakh versus 8.73 lakh YoY

Bank of Baroda Q1 (Standalone)

Interest income up 6.8% to Rs. 33,211 crore versus Rs. 31,091 crore YoY

NII up 9.5% to Rs. 12,526 crore versus Rs. 11,435 crore YoY

Operating profit down 1.3% to Rs. 8,127 crore versus Rs. 8,236 crore YoY

Provisions down 79.6% to Rs. 643 crore versus Rs. 3,150 crore QoQ

Net profit down 71.9% to Rs. 1,278 crore versus Rs. 4,541 crore YoY

Gross NPA at 1.99% versus 1.89% QoQ

Net NPA at 0.5% versus 0.45% QoQ

Took one-time hit of Rs. 5,680 crore on NMC case settlement

Global NIM at 2.77% versus 2.89% QoQ

Global NIM at 2.77% versus 2.91% YoY

Slippages at Rs. 3,183 crore versus Rs. 2,944 crore QoQ

Bank of India Q1

NII up 12.6% to Rs. 6,833 crore versus Rs. 6,068 crore YoY

Provisions to Rs. 964 crore versus Rs. 990 crore QoQ

Provisions to Rs. 964 crore versus Rs. 1,096 crore YoY

Net profit up 36.2% to Rs. 3,068 crore versus Rs. 2,252 crore YoY

Gross NPA at 1.81% versus 1.98% QoQ

Net NPA at 0.51% versus 0.56% QoQ

Global NIM at 2.52% in Q1

REC Q1 (Cons)

Total income down 2.4% to Rs. 14,470 crore YoY

Net profit down 6.1% to Rs. 4,193 crore versus Rs. 4,466 crore YoY

NIM at 3.34% in Q1 FY27

Stage 3 assets at 0.11%

First interim dividend of Rs. 4.25 per share

Shakti Pumps Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 37.9% to Rs. 859 crore versus Rs. 623 crore YoY

Ebitda down 42.3% to Rs. 82.9 crore versus Rs. 144 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 9.7% versus 23.1% YoY

Net profit down 46.7% to Rs. 51.6 crore versus Rs. 96.8 crore YoY

CONCOR Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 0.3% to Rs. 2,160 crore versus Rs. 2,154 crore YoY

Ebitda up 2.7% to Rs. 445 crore versus Rs. 433 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 20.6% versus 20.1% YoY

Net profit flat at Rs. 267 crore YoY

Interim dividend of Rs. 1.60 per share

CreditAccess Grameen Q1 (Cons)

Net profit to Rs. 493 crore versus Rs. 60 crore YoY

Total income up 22% to Rs. 1,784 crore versus Rs. 1,464 crore YoY

AUM up 16.4% to Rs. 30,319 crore

Disbursements up 11.9% to Rs. 6,107 crore

PPOP up 33.6% to Rs. 873 crore

To raise Rs. 2,000 crore via NCDs

To raise Rs. 1,000 crore via private placement of debentures

Jindal Steel Q1 (Cons)

Revenue down 4.5% to Rs. 15,482 crore versus Rs. 16,218 crore QoQ

Ebitda down 9.5% to Rs. 2,660 crore versus Rs. 2,939 crore QoQ

Ebitda margin at 17.2% versus 18.1% QoQ

Net profit down 19.1% to Rs. 845 crore versus Rs. 1,045 crore QoQ

Appoints Sandeep Modi as CFO

Appoints Rajiv Kumar as COO

Appoints Vidya Rattan Sharma as MD for two years

Lodha Developers Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 43.1% to Rs. 4,997 crore versus Rs. 3,492 crore YoY

Ebitda up 95.3% to Rs. 1,922 crore versus Rs. 984 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 38.5% versus 28.2% YoY

Net profit to Rs. 1,372 crore versus Rs. 675 crore YoY

SAIL Q1 (Cons)

Net profit down 10.4% to Rs. 1,644 crore versus Rs. 1,835 crore QoQ

Revenue down 14.8% to Rs. 26,246 crore versus Rs. 30,813 crore QoQ

Ebitda down 5.8% to Rs. 4,153 crore versus Rs. 4,408 crore QoQ

Ebitda margin at 15.8% versus 14.3% QoQ

One-time cost of Rs. 144 crore in Q1

Other income to Rs. 206 crore versus Rs. 352 crore QoQ

KFin Technologies Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 30.1% to Rs. 357 crore versus Rs. 274 crore YoY

Ebitda up 7.1% to Rs. 122 crore versus Rs. 114 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 34.2% versus 41.6% YoY

Net profit down 2.7% to Rs. 75.2 crore versus Rs. 77.3 crore YoY

OneSource Specialty Q1 (Cons)

Net profit to Rs. 25 crore versus loss of Rs. 18 lakh YoY

Revenue up 37.2% to Rs. 449 crore versus Rs. 327 crore YoY

Ebitda up 39.5% to Rs. 123.3 crore versus Rs. 88.4 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 27.5% versus 27% YoY

Neogen Chemicals Q1 (Cons)

Net profit up 66.8% to Rs. 17.1 crore versus Rs. 10.3 crore YoY

Revenue up 34% to Rs. 250.3 crore versus Rs. 186.7 crore YoY

Ebitda up 53.1% to Rs. 48.2 crore versus Rs. 31.5 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 19.3% versus 16.9% YoY

In-principle approval to raise up to Rs. 600 crore

NTPC Q1 (Cons)

Net profit up 11.8% to Rs. 6,721 crore versus Rs. 6,011 crore YoY

Revenue up 7.8% to Rs. 50,741 crore versus Rs. 47,064 crore YoY

Ebitda up 29% to Rs. 16,231 crore versus Rs. 12,579 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 32% versus 26.7% YoY

New India Assurance Q1 (Cons)

Net loss of Rs. 244 crore versus profit of Rs. 392 crore YoY

Net premium earned up 3.4% to Rs. 9,747 crore versus Rs. 9,424 crore YoY

Solvency ratio at 1.80 versus 1.84 QoQ

Tanfac Industries Q1 (Cons)

Net profit down 13% to Rs. 16.8 crore versus Rs. 19.4 crore YoY

Revenue up 6.3% to Rs. 187.2 crore versus Rs. 176 crore YoY

Ebitda down 1.3% to Rs. 28.6 crore versus Rs. 29 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 15.3% versus 16.4% YoY

Earnings

27th July

Aeroflex Industries Ltd

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd

Balaji Amines Ltd

Bharat Electronics Ltd

Canara Bank

CCL Products (India) Ltd

Capri Global Capital Ltd

Coal India Ltd

Coforge Ltd

Epigral Ltd

Gallantt Ispat Ltd

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

Gravita India Ltd

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd

Home First Finance Company India Ltd

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd

Indus Towers Ltd

JK Paper Ltd

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd

NESCO Ltd

Northern Arc Capital Ltd

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

R R Kabel Ltd

Sagar Cements Ltd

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

Tata Chemicals Ltd

Tata Power Company Ltd

Tejas Networks Ltd

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd

Usha Martin Ltd

Stocks in News

Landmark Cars - Gets LoI from JSW MG Motor India to open an MG Experia showroom in Ahmedabad.

- Gets LoI from JSW MG Motor India to open an MG Experia showroom in Ahmedabad. NBCC (India) - Secures two project management consultancy (PMC) orders worth Rs. 108.85 crore. The orders include construction of boys' and girls' hostels in Odisha worth Rs. 88.43 crore and a Clean Plant Centre laboratory and office building at ICAR-CITH, Srinagar worth Rs. 20.42 crore.

- Secures two project management consultancy (PMC) orders worth Rs. 108.85 crore. The orders include construction of boys' and girls' hostels in Odisha worth Rs. 88.43 crore and a Clean Plant Centre laboratory and office building at ICAR-CITH, Srinagar worth Rs. 20.42 crore. Sarda Energy - Arm Sarda Metals & Alloys approves Rs. 300 crore capex for the Vizianagaram plant to install a waste heat recovery power plant and expand the mineral wool manufacturing unit.

- Arm Sarda Metals & Alloys approves Rs. 300 crore capex for the Vizianagaram plant to install a waste heat recovery power plant and expand the mineral wool manufacturing unit. Craftsman Automation - Shareholders approve the reappointment of Srinivasan Ravi as CMD for five years from Oct. 1.

- Shareholders approve the reappointment of Srinivasan Ravi as CMD for five years from Oct. 1. Infosys - French authority imposes a €175,000 penalty over shortcomings in the company's working time recording system. Company says the penalty will have no material impact on operations or financials.

- French authority imposes a €175,000 penalty over shortcomings in the company's working time recording system. Company says the penalty will have no material impact on operations or financials. Zydus Life - Suspends some operations in the Ahmedabad zone due to heavy rains and waterlogging. Operations are expected to resume as weather conditions improve.

- Suspends some operations in the Ahmedabad zone due to heavy rains and waterlogging. Operations are expected to resume as weather conditions improve. ONGC - Spuds the first deepwater well in the Mahanadi Basin under the Samudra Manthan Mission.

- Spuds the first deepwater well in the Mahanadi Basin under the Samudra Manthan Mission. Jeena Sikho Lifecare - To establish a new client support centre in Noida.

- To establish a new client support centre in Noida. Rail Vikas Nigam - Approves closure of its South Africa arm.

- Approves closure of its South Africa arm. LMW - Shareholders approve the reappointment of Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu as Managing Director from Apr. 1, 2027.

- Shareholders approve the reappointment of Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu as Managing Director from Apr. 1, 2027. TeamLease Services - ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund sells over a 2.1% stake, reducing its holding to 3.2%.

- ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund sells over a 2.1% stake, reducing its holding to 3.2%. Gandhar Oil Refinery - Manufacturing plant in Silvassa affected by flood-like conditions. Company is assessing the impact on production and taking measures to restore normal operations.

- Manufacturing plant in Silvassa affected by flood-like conditions. Company is assessing the impact on production and taking measures to restore normal operations. Indo Count Industries - Bhilad plant operations halted due to flooding following heavy rainfall.

- Bhilad plant operations halted due to flooding following heavy rainfall. NTPC - Commissions 64.76 MW of the 225 MW Khavda Solar PV project, taking NTPC Group's installed capacity to 91,030 MW. Board also approves issuance of NCDs worth up to Rs. 12,000 crore in up to 12 tranches.

- Commissions 64.76 MW of the 225 MW Khavda Solar PV project, taking NTPC Group's installed capacity to 91,030 MW. Board also approves issuance of NCDs worth up to Rs. 12,000 crore in up to 12 tranches. Bluspring Enterprises - BNHTPL signs a Rs. 125 crore secured term loan to fund the acquisition of LSG Sky Chefs India.

- BNHTPL signs a Rs. 125 crore secured term loan to fund the acquisition of LSG Sky Chefs India. Timken India - NCLT approves the first motion for the merger of Timken GGB Technology. Second motion application to follow.

- NCLT approves the first motion for the merger of Timken GGB Technology. Second motion application to follow. Rane Holdings - BSE and NSE grant in-principle approval for issuance of 338,030 promoter warrants.

- BSE and NSE grant in-principle approval for issuance of 338,030 promoter warrants. IREDA - Appoints J.V.N. Subramanyam as Government Nominee Director with effect from Jul. 24.

- Appoints J.V.N. Subramanyam as Government Nominee Director with effect from Jul. 24. Indo Tech Transformers - Receives NTPC approval for supply of two 90 MVA, 400 kV transformers for BESS projects.

- Receives NTPC approval for supply of two 90 MVA, 400 kV transformers for BESS projects. Cyient - Elevates Andrew Smith as Chief Operating Officer.

- Elevates Andrew Smith as Chief Operating Officer. Hindustan Zinc - Designates Munish Vasudeva and Kishor Kumar Sugumaran as Senior Management Personnel with effect from Jul. 24.

- Designates Munish Vasudeva and Kishor Kumar Sugumaran as Senior Management Personnel with effect from Jul. 24. 3M India - Temporarily suspends Ahmedabad plant operations due to heavy rains. Restoration is expected within the next few days.

- Temporarily suspends Ahmedabad plant operations due to heavy rains. Restoration is expected within the next few days. Welspun Living - Vapi plant operations remain disrupted due to floods, with impact under assessment. Also approves sale of a 51% stake in Welspun Captive Power Generation to Welspun Corp for Rs. 67.66 crore, reducing it to an associate, and approves Rs. 121 crore capex for debottlenecking and modernisation at the Anjar plant.

- Vapi plant operations remain disrupted due to floods, with impact under assessment. Also approves sale of a 51% stake in Welspun Captive Power Generation to Welspun Corp for Rs. 67.66 crore, reducing it to an associate, and approves Rs. 121 crore capex for debottlenecking and modernisation at the Anjar plant. Kalpataru - Supreme Court stays the 50% deposit order for KRVL pending consideration of interim relief.

- Supreme Court stays the 50% deposit order for KRVL pending consideration of interim relief. Standard Engineering Tech - Completes Phase-I investment in GL HAKKO, acquiring a 19.19% stake with plans to increase it to 51.07%.

- Completes Phase-I investment in GL HAKKO, acquiring a 19.19% stake with plans to increase it to 51.07%. NRB Bearings - Clarifies that the AGM proposal under Section 185 is only an enabling approval to provide loans, guarantees or security to subsidiaries, associates, joint ventures and group entities under its control.

- Clarifies that the AGM proposal under Section 185 is only an enabling approval to provide loans, guarantees or security to subsidiaries, associates, joint ventures and group entities under its control. Tata Communications - Issues, allots and lists Rs. 750 crore of commercial paper maturing on Jan. 19, 2027.

- Issues, allots and lists Rs. 750 crore of commercial paper maturing on Jan. 19, 2027. Bank of Baroda - Board approves a US$1 billion Green & ESG Bond sub-limit under its US$4 billion MTN programme and raises the overseas borrowing limit to US$10 billion from US$5 billion. Separately, IndiaFirst Life shareholder Caramel Point Investments signs an agreement to sell its 25.96% stake to BNP Paribas Cardif. Bank says its shareholding and control remain unchanged.

- Board approves a US$1 billion Green & ESG Bond sub-limit under its US$4 billion MTN programme and raises the overseas borrowing limit to US$10 billion from US$5 billion. Separately, IndiaFirst Life shareholder Caramel Point Investments signs an agreement to sell its 25.96% stake to BNP Paribas Cardif. Bank says its shareholding and control remain unchanged. Sumeet Industries - Completes its Rs. 199.75 crore rights issue and allots 16.84 crore equity shares to fund capacity expansion, debt repayment and working capital.

- Completes its Rs. 199.75 crore rights issue and allots 16.84 crore equity shares to fund capacity expansion, debt repayment and working capital. ICICI Bank - Moody's and S&P Global Ratings assign Baa3 and BBB ratings, respectively, to the bank's USD-denominated senior unsecured fixed-rate notes under its Global Medium Term Note Programme.

- Moody's and S&P Global Ratings assign Baa3 and BBB ratings, respectively, to the bank's USD-denominated senior unsecured fixed-rate notes under its Global Medium Term Note Programme. Tata Steel - Bombay High Court restores the company's writ petition in connection with the waiver of a Rs. 25,185.51 crore loan.

- Bombay High Court restores the company's writ petition in connection with the waiver of a Rs. 25,185.51 crore loan. Aditya Birla Capital - Allots 26,000 NCDs aggregating Rs. 260 crore at 8.10%.

- Allots 26,000 NCDs aggregating Rs. 260 crore at 8.10%. Texmaco Rail & Engineering - Touax Texmaco JV issues shares and CCDs to TrinityRail, revising ownership to 34% each for the JV partners and 32% for TrinityRail.

- Touax Texmaco JV issues shares and CCDs to TrinityRail, revising ownership to 34% each for the JV partners and 32% for TrinityRail. CONCOR - Vijoy Kumar Singh gets additional charge as Director (Projects & Services) for three months from Aug. 1.

- Vijoy Kumar Singh gets additional charge as Director (Projects & Services) for three months from Aug. 1. JSW Cement - Issues a US$29.24 million guarantee for its UAE subsidiary's 1.65 MTPA grinding unit loan.

- Issues a US$29.24 million guarantee for its UAE subsidiary's 1.65 MTPA grinding unit loan. HDFC Bank - To redeem its US$1 billion 3.7% Additional Tier-I bonds in full on Aug. 25 after exercising the call option.

- To redeem its US$1 billion 3.7% Additional Tier-I bonds in full on Aug. 25 after exercising the call option. Maruti Suzuki - Launches the new Brezza Turbo Boosterjet.

- Launches the new Brezza Turbo Boosterjet. Piramal Pharma - Temporarily suspends operations at its Ahmedabad manufacturing facilities due to heavy rainfall and flooding. The facilities account for less than 3% of consolidated revenue. Assets are insured and operations are expected to normalise over the next few days.

- Temporarily suspends operations at its Ahmedabad manufacturing facilities due to heavy rainfall and flooding. The facilities account for less than 3% of consolidated revenue. Assets are insured and operations are expected to normalise over the next few days. Bank of Maharashtra - Revises MCLR from Jul. 25. Cuts overnight MCLR to 7.30% from 7.50%, raises six-month MCLR to 8.90% from 8.80% and one-year MCLR to 9.00% from 8.95%, while one-month and three-month MCLR remain unchanged.

- Revises MCLR from Jul. 25. Cuts overnight MCLR to 7.30% from 7.50%, raises six-month MCLR to 8.90% from 8.80% and one-year MCLR to 9.00% from 8.95%, while one-month and three-month MCLR remain unchanged. Lemon Tree Hotels - DDA extends the validity of the LOA for development and operation of the five-star Aurika hotel project at Nehru Place, New Delhi by one year to Aug. 14, 2027.

- DDA extends the validity of the LOA for development and operation of the five-star Aurika hotel project at Nehru Place, New Delhi by one year to Aug. 14, 2027. Patanjali Foods - Food Safety Department in Kottayam orders recall of a wheat flour batch after pesticide residue exceeded permissible limits. Company says the impact is limited to the value of the affected batch.

Board Meetings

Fund Raising

27th July

Tata Power Company Limited

Corporate Action

27th July

Crisil - Interim Dividend - Rs 10 Per Share

Lock in Shares

Stallion India Fluorochemicals: 6 Month Lock in, 16 Million Lock in Shares, 20% of Total Outstanding

AGM/EGM

Dr Lal PathLab

SPR Auto Techno

Ndr Auto Compon

LIC India

Happy Forgings

Pokarna

Birlasoft

HOEC

Aditya Birla Re

KPIGREEN

Websol Energy

Titan Company

Max Estates

SUMITOMO

Adani Energy

NESCO

Nucleus Software

New India Assur

Kolte-Patil

Trading Tweaks

Price band change from 10% to 5% - Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited , Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited,

Price band change from 20% to 10% - Technvision Ventures Limited

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited

TechNVision Ventures Limited

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

Nil

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For July 27: Nifty Support Dwindles To 23,600 As Weak Momentum Persists

F&O Cues

Nifty July Futures is down 0.18% to Rs. 23830 at a premium of Rs. 62.55.

Maximum Call OI at 25000 strike and Maximum Put OI at 23000 strike.

Stocks Under Ban - None

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