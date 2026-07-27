Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On July 27

- Sensex and Nifty 50 declined over 1% due to geopolitical tensions and rising crude oil prices
- US markets showed mixed early trading with Dow and S&P 500 gaining, Nasdaq slightly down
- IDFC FIRST Bank Q1 net profit rose to Rs 1,075 crore, while AU Small Finance Bank saw 37% profit growth
Good Morning!
Market Recap
Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 fell on Friday, July 24 in a broad-based sell-off as renewed geopolitical tensions pushed crude oil prices higher. The benchmark Nifty 50 fell 1.03% to 23,623, while the Sensex lost 1.11% to 75,543 as of 10:10 am
Nifty 50 fell as much as 1.08% to 23,611.20, while the Sensex declined as much as 1.16% to 75,504.
US Markets Recap
U.S. stocks traded on a mixed note in early trading on Friday as investors attempted to steady their nerves after the previous session's sharp technology-led selloff, while geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns remained firmly in focus.
In real-time trading at 9:32 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 68.08 points, or 0.13%, at 51,779.73, while the S&P 500 gained 9.21 points, or 0.12%, to 7,417.51. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 25.90 points, or 0.10%, to 25,111.80.
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Earnings In Focus
IDFC FIRST Bank Q1
NII up 21% to Rs. 5,972 crore versus Rs. 4,933 crore YoY
Net profit to Rs. 1,075 crore versus Rs. 463 crore YoY
Operating profit up 14% to Rs. 2,553 crore versus Rs. 2,239 crore YoY
Provisions to Rs. 1,144 crore versus Rs. 1,659 crore YoY
Provisions to Rs. 1,144 crore versus Rs. 869 crore QoQ
Gross NPA at 1.51% versus 1.61% QoQ
Net NPA at 0.44% versus 0.48% QoQ
Approves raising up to Rs. 7,500 crore via equity
Approves raising up to Rs. 12,500 crore via debt
Fundraise to be done in one or more tranches
AU Small Finance Bank Q1
NII up 32% to Rs. 2,696 crore versus Rs. 2,045 crore YoY
Provisions to Rs. 371 crore versus Rs. 533 crore YoY
Provisions to Rs. 371 crore versus Rs. 269 crore QoQ
Operating profit up 9.4% to Rs. 1,435 crore versus Rs. 1,312 crore YoY
Net profit up 37% to Rs. 796 crore versus Rs. 581 crore YoY
Gross NPA at 2.10% versus 2.03% QoQ
Net NPA at 0.76% versus 0.74% QoQ
Promotes COO Yogesh Jain to Deputy CEO
Zen Technologies Q1 (Cons)
Revenue down 10.5% to Rs. 142 crore versus Rs. 158 crore YoY
Ebitda down 38.8% to Rs. 38.7 crore versus Rs. 63.3 crore YoY
Ebitda margin at 27.3% versus 40% YoY
Net profit down 27.8% to Rs. 34.5 crore versus Rs. 47.8 crore YoY
One-time loss of Rs. 3.4 crore in Q1
Board extends utilisation of QIP funds raised in August 2024 by two years
Prudent Corporate Q1 (Cons)
Revenue down 3.6% to Rs. 348 crore versus Rs. 361 crore QoQ
Ebitda down 4.2% to Rs. 89.1 crore versus Rs. 93 crore QoQ
Ebitda margin at 25.6% versus 25.8% QoQ
Net profit up 26.5% to Rs. 74.8 crore versus Rs. 59.1 crore QoQ
Vedant Fashions Q1
Revenue up 7.2% to Rs. 301 crore versus Rs. 281 crore YoY
Ebitda up 8.6% to Rs. 131 crore versus Rs. 121 crore YoY
Ebitda margin at 43.5% versus 42.9% YoY
Net profit up 14.7% to Rs. 80.6 crore versus Rs. 70.3 crore YoY
Reappoints CMD Ravi Modi for five years from Aug. 28
Reappoints Shilpi Modi as Whole-Time Director from Aug. 28
Five-Star Business Finance Q1
Total income up 6% to Rs. 839 crore versus Rs. 791 crore YoY
Net profit up 1.9% to Rs. 271 crore versus Rs. 266 crore YoY
Seshasayee Paper Q1 (Cons)
Revenue up 27.7% to Rs. 492 crore versus Rs. 385 crore YoY
Ebitda to Rs. 43.9 crore versus Rs. 21.3 crore YoY
Ebitda margin at 8.9% versus 5.5% YoY
Net profit to Rs. 31.9 crore versus Rs. 15.4 crore YoY
Birla Corporation Q1 (Cons)
Revenue up 7.8% to Rs. 2,646 crore versus Rs. 2,454 crore YoY
Ebitda down 1.3% to Rs. 342 crore versus Rs. 347 crore YoY
Ebitda margin at 12.9% versus 14.1% YoY
Net profit down 3.2% to Rs. 116 crore versus Rs. 120 crore YoY
SBFC Finance Q1
Total income up 26.5% to Rs. 492 crore versus Rs. 389 crore YoY
Net profit up 29% to Rs. 130 crore versus Rs. 101 crore YoY
Dodla Dairy Q1 (Cons)
Revenue up 19% to Rs. 1,198 crore versus Rs. 1,007 crore YoY
Ebitda down 21.4% to Rs. 64.9 crore versus Rs. 82.5 crore YoY
Ebitda margin at 5.4% versus 8.2% YoY
Net profit down 35.4% to Rs. 40.6 crore versus Rs. 62.9 crore YoY
To acquire 2% stake in Sids Farm for Rs. 11.6 crore
DCB Bank Q1
NII up 17.7% to Rs. 684 crore versus Rs. 581 crore YoY
Provisions to Rs. 57 crore versus Rs. 115 crore YoY
Provisions to Rs. 57 crore versus Rs. 69 crore QoQ
Net profit up 35.5% to Rs. 213 crore versus Rs. 157 crore YoY
Gross NPA at 2.43% versus 2.45% QoQ
Net NPA at 0.84% versus 0.89% QoQ
Ganesh Housing Q1 (Cons)
Revenue up 85.6% to Rs. 280 crore versus Rs. 151 crore YoY
Ebitda down 14.2% to Rs. 110 crore versus Rs. 128 crore YoY
Ebitda margin at 39.2% versus 84.8% YoY
Net profit down 54.9% to Rs. 42 crore versus Rs. 93.1 crore YoY
Tata Consumer Q1 (Cons)
Revenue up 11.9% to Rs. 5,349 crore versus Rs. 4,779 crore YoY
Ebitda up 19.3% to Rs. 724 crore versus Rs. 607 crore YoY
Ebitda margin at 13.5% versus 12.7% YoY
Net profit up 27.8% to Rs. 427 crore versus Rs. 334 crore YoY
SBI Cards Q1
Total income up 3.4% to Rs. 5,205 crore versus Rs. 5,035 crore YoY
Interest income down 2.9% to Rs. 2,421 crore versus Rs. 2,493 crore YoY
NII down 0.2% to Rs. 1,676 crore versus Rs. 1,680 crore YoY
Provisions down 13.6% to Rs. 948 crore versus Rs. 1,097 crore YoY
Net profit up 19.4% to Rs. 664 crore versus Rs. 556 crore YoY
Gross NPA at 2% versus 2.4%, improves 36 bps YoY
Net NPA at 0.8% versus 1%, improves 21 bps YoY
New accounts up 17.8% to 10.23 lakh versus 8.73 lakh YoY
Bank of Baroda Q1 (Standalone)
Interest income up 6.8% to Rs. 33,211 crore versus Rs. 31,091 crore YoY
NII up 9.5% to Rs. 12,526 crore versus Rs. 11,435 crore YoY
Operating profit down 1.3% to Rs. 8,127 crore versus Rs. 8,236 crore YoY
Provisions down 79.6% to Rs. 643 crore versus Rs. 3,150 crore QoQ
Net profit down 71.9% to Rs. 1,278 crore versus Rs. 4,541 crore YoY
Gross NPA at 1.99% versus 1.89% QoQ
Net NPA at 0.5% versus 0.45% QoQ
Took one-time hit of Rs. 5,680 crore on NMC case settlement
Global NIM at 2.77% versus 2.89% QoQ
Global NIM at 2.77% versus 2.91% YoY
Slippages at Rs. 3,183 crore versus Rs. 2,944 crore QoQ
Bank of India Q1
NII up 12.6% to Rs. 6,833 crore versus Rs. 6,068 crore YoY
Provisions to Rs. 964 crore versus Rs. 990 crore QoQ
Provisions to Rs. 964 crore versus Rs. 1,096 crore YoY
Net profit up 36.2% to Rs. 3,068 crore versus Rs. 2,252 crore YoY
Gross NPA at 1.81% versus 1.98% QoQ
Net NPA at 0.51% versus 0.56% QoQ
Global NIM at 2.52% in Q1
REC Q1 (Cons)
Total income down 2.4% to Rs. 14,470 crore YoY
Net profit down 6.1% to Rs. 4,193 crore versus Rs. 4,466 crore YoY
NIM at 3.34% in Q1 FY27
Stage 3 assets at 0.11%
First interim dividend of Rs. 4.25 per share
Shakti Pumps Q1 (Cons)
Revenue up 37.9% to Rs. 859 crore versus Rs. 623 crore YoY
Ebitda down 42.3% to Rs. 82.9 crore versus Rs. 144 crore YoY
Ebitda margin at 9.7% versus 23.1% YoY
Net profit down 46.7% to Rs. 51.6 crore versus Rs. 96.8 crore YoY
CONCOR Q1 (Cons)
Revenue up 0.3% to Rs. 2,160 crore versus Rs. 2,154 crore YoY
Ebitda up 2.7% to Rs. 445 crore versus Rs. 433 crore YoY
Ebitda margin at 20.6% versus 20.1% YoY
Net profit flat at Rs. 267 crore YoY
Interim dividend of Rs. 1.60 per share
CreditAccess Grameen Q1 (Cons)
Net profit to Rs. 493 crore versus Rs. 60 crore YoY
Total income up 22% to Rs. 1,784 crore versus Rs. 1,464 crore YoY
AUM up 16.4% to Rs. 30,319 crore
Disbursements up 11.9% to Rs. 6,107 crore
PPOP up 33.6% to Rs. 873 crore
To raise Rs. 2,000 crore via NCDs
To raise Rs. 1,000 crore via private placement of debentures
Jindal Steel Q1 (Cons)
Revenue down 4.5% to Rs. 15,482 crore versus Rs. 16,218 crore QoQ
Ebitda down 9.5% to Rs. 2,660 crore versus Rs. 2,939 crore QoQ
Ebitda margin at 17.2% versus 18.1% QoQ
Net profit down 19.1% to Rs. 845 crore versus Rs. 1,045 crore QoQ
Appoints Sandeep Modi as CFO
Appoints Rajiv Kumar as COO
Appoints Vidya Rattan Sharma as MD for two years
Lodha Developers Q1 (Cons)
Revenue up 43.1% to Rs. 4,997 crore versus Rs. 3,492 crore YoY
Ebitda up 95.3% to Rs. 1,922 crore versus Rs. 984 crore YoY
Ebitda margin at 38.5% versus 28.2% YoY
Net profit to Rs. 1,372 crore versus Rs. 675 crore YoY
SAIL Q1 (Cons)
Net profit down 10.4% to Rs. 1,644 crore versus Rs. 1,835 crore QoQ
Revenue down 14.8% to Rs. 26,246 crore versus Rs. 30,813 crore QoQ
Ebitda down 5.8% to Rs. 4,153 crore versus Rs. 4,408 crore QoQ
Ebitda margin at 15.8% versus 14.3% QoQ
One-time cost of Rs. 144 crore in Q1
Other income to Rs. 206 crore versus Rs. 352 crore QoQ
KFin Technologies Q1 (Cons)
Revenue up 30.1% to Rs. 357 crore versus Rs. 274 crore YoY
Ebitda up 7.1% to Rs. 122 crore versus Rs. 114 crore YoY
Ebitda margin at 34.2% versus 41.6% YoY
Net profit down 2.7% to Rs. 75.2 crore versus Rs. 77.3 crore YoY
OneSource Specialty Q1 (Cons)
Net profit to Rs. 25 crore versus loss of Rs. 18 lakh YoY
Revenue up 37.2% to Rs. 449 crore versus Rs. 327 crore YoY
Ebitda up 39.5% to Rs. 123.3 crore versus Rs. 88.4 crore YoY
Ebitda margin at 27.5% versus 27% YoY
Neogen Chemicals Q1 (Cons)
Net profit up 66.8% to Rs. 17.1 crore versus Rs. 10.3 crore YoY
Revenue up 34% to Rs. 250.3 crore versus Rs. 186.7 crore YoY
Ebitda up 53.1% to Rs. 48.2 crore versus Rs. 31.5 crore YoY
Ebitda margin at 19.3% versus 16.9% YoY
In-principle approval to raise up to Rs. 600 crore
NTPC Q1 (Cons)
Net profit up 11.8% to Rs. 6,721 crore versus Rs. 6,011 crore YoY
Revenue up 7.8% to Rs. 50,741 crore versus Rs. 47,064 crore YoY
Ebitda up 29% to Rs. 16,231 crore versus Rs. 12,579 crore YoY
Ebitda margin at 32% versus 26.7% YoY
New India Assurance Q1 (Cons)
Net loss of Rs. 244 crore versus profit of Rs. 392 crore YoY
Net premium earned up 3.4% to Rs. 9,747 crore versus Rs. 9,424 crore YoY
Solvency ratio at 1.80 versus 1.84 QoQ
Tanfac Industries Q1 (Cons)
Net profit down 13% to Rs. 16.8 crore versus Rs. 19.4 crore YoY
Revenue up 6.3% to Rs. 187.2 crore versus Rs. 176 crore YoY
Ebitda down 1.3% to Rs. 28.6 crore versus Rs. 29 crore YoY
Ebitda margin at 15.3% versus 16.4% YoY
Earnings
27th July
Aeroflex Industries Ltd
Aurionpro Solutions Ltd
Balaji Amines Ltd
Bharat Electronics Ltd
Canara Bank
CCL Products (India) Ltd
Capri Global Capital Ltd
Coal India Ltd
Coforge Ltd
Epigral Ltd
Gallantt Ispat Ltd
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
Gravita India Ltd
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
Home First Finance Company India Ltd
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
Indus Towers Ltd
JK Paper Ltd
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd
NESCO Ltd
Northern Arc Capital Ltd
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
R R Kabel Ltd
Sagar Cements Ltd
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
Tata Chemicals Ltd
Tata Power Company Ltd
Tejas Networks Ltd
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd
Usha Martin Ltd
Stocks in News
- Landmark Cars - Gets LoI from JSW MG Motor India to open an MG Experia showroom in Ahmedabad.
- NBCC (India) - Secures two project management consultancy (PMC) orders worth Rs. 108.85 crore. The orders include construction of boys' and girls' hostels in Odisha worth Rs. 88.43 crore and a Clean Plant Centre laboratory and office building at ICAR-CITH, Srinagar worth Rs. 20.42 crore.
- Sarda Energy - Arm Sarda Metals & Alloys approves Rs. 300 crore capex for the Vizianagaram plant to install a waste heat recovery power plant and expand the mineral wool manufacturing unit.
- Craftsman Automation - Shareholders approve the reappointment of Srinivasan Ravi as CMD for five years from Oct. 1.
- Infosys - French authority imposes a €175,000 penalty over shortcomings in the company's working time recording system. Company says the penalty will have no material impact on operations or financials.
- Zydus Life - Suspends some operations in the Ahmedabad zone due to heavy rains and waterlogging. Operations are expected to resume as weather conditions improve.
- ONGC - Spuds the first deepwater well in the Mahanadi Basin under the Samudra Manthan Mission.
- Jeena Sikho Lifecare - To establish a new client support centre in Noida.
- Rail Vikas Nigam - Approves closure of its South Africa arm.
- LMW - Shareholders approve the reappointment of Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu as Managing Director from Apr. 1, 2027.
- TeamLease Services - ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund sells over a 2.1% stake, reducing its holding to 3.2%.
- Gandhar Oil Refinery - Manufacturing plant in Silvassa affected by flood-like conditions. Company is assessing the impact on production and taking measures to restore normal operations.
- Indo Count Industries - Bhilad plant operations halted due to flooding following heavy rainfall.
- NTPC - Commissions 64.76 MW of the 225 MW Khavda Solar PV project, taking NTPC Group's installed capacity to 91,030 MW. Board also approves issuance of NCDs worth up to Rs. 12,000 crore in up to 12 tranches.
- Bluspring Enterprises - BNHTPL signs a Rs. 125 crore secured term loan to fund the acquisition of LSG Sky Chefs India.
- Timken India - NCLT approves the first motion for the merger of Timken GGB Technology. Second motion application to follow.
- Rane Holdings - BSE and NSE grant in-principle approval for issuance of 338,030 promoter warrants.
- IREDA - Appoints J.V.N. Subramanyam as Government Nominee Director with effect from Jul. 24.
- Indo Tech Transformers - Receives NTPC approval for supply of two 90 MVA, 400 kV transformers for BESS projects.
- Cyient - Elevates Andrew Smith as Chief Operating Officer.
- Hindustan Zinc - Designates Munish Vasudeva and Kishor Kumar Sugumaran as Senior Management Personnel with effect from Jul. 24.
- 3M India - Temporarily suspends Ahmedabad plant operations due to heavy rains. Restoration is expected within the next few days.
- Welspun Living - Vapi plant operations remain disrupted due to floods, with impact under assessment. Also approves sale of a 51% stake in Welspun Captive Power Generation to Welspun Corp for Rs. 67.66 crore, reducing it to an associate, and approves Rs. 121 crore capex for debottlenecking and modernisation at the Anjar plant.
- Kalpataru - Supreme Court stays the 50% deposit order for KRVL pending consideration of interim relief.
- Standard Engineering Tech - Completes Phase-I investment in GL HAKKO, acquiring a 19.19% stake with plans to increase it to 51.07%.
- NRB Bearings - Clarifies that the AGM proposal under Section 185 is only an enabling approval to provide loans, guarantees or security to subsidiaries, associates, joint ventures and group entities under its control.
- Tata Communications - Issues, allots and lists Rs. 750 crore of commercial paper maturing on Jan. 19, 2027.
- Bank of Baroda - Board approves a US$1 billion Green & ESG Bond sub-limit under its US$4 billion MTN programme and raises the overseas borrowing limit to US$10 billion from US$5 billion. Separately, IndiaFirst Life shareholder Caramel Point Investments signs an agreement to sell its 25.96% stake to BNP Paribas Cardif. Bank says its shareholding and control remain unchanged.
- Sumeet Industries - Completes its Rs. 199.75 crore rights issue and allots 16.84 crore equity shares to fund capacity expansion, debt repayment and working capital.
- ICICI Bank - Moody's and S&P Global Ratings assign Baa3 and BBB ratings, respectively, to the bank's USD-denominated senior unsecured fixed-rate notes under its Global Medium Term Note Programme.
- Tata Steel - Bombay High Court restores the company's writ petition in connection with the waiver of a Rs. 25,185.51 crore loan.
- Aditya Birla Capital - Allots 26,000 NCDs aggregating Rs. 260 crore at 8.10%.
- Texmaco Rail & Engineering - Touax Texmaco JV issues shares and CCDs to TrinityRail, revising ownership to 34% each for the JV partners and 32% for TrinityRail.
- CONCOR - Vijoy Kumar Singh gets additional charge as Director (Projects & Services) for three months from Aug. 1.
- JSW Cement - Issues a US$29.24 million guarantee for its UAE subsidiary's 1.65 MTPA grinding unit loan.
- HDFC Bank - To redeem its US$1 billion 3.7% Additional Tier-I bonds in full on Aug. 25 after exercising the call option.
- Maruti Suzuki - Launches the new Brezza Turbo Boosterjet.
- Piramal Pharma - Temporarily suspends operations at its Ahmedabad manufacturing facilities due to heavy rainfall and flooding. The facilities account for less than 3% of consolidated revenue. Assets are insured and operations are expected to normalise over the next few days.
- Bank of Maharashtra - Revises MCLR from Jul. 25. Cuts overnight MCLR to 7.30% from 7.50%, raises six-month MCLR to 8.90% from 8.80% and one-year MCLR to 9.00% from 8.95%, while one-month and three-month MCLR remain unchanged.
- Lemon Tree Hotels - DDA extends the validity of the LOA for development and operation of the five-star Aurika hotel project at Nehru Place, New Delhi by one year to Aug. 14, 2027.
- Patanjali Foods - Food Safety Department in Kottayam orders recall of a wheat flour batch after pesticide residue exceeded permissible limits. Company says the impact is limited to the value of the affected batch.
Board Meetings
Fund Raising
27th July
Tata Power Company Limited
Corporate Action
27th July
Crisil - Interim Dividend - Rs 10 Per Share
Lock in Shares
Stallion India Fluorochemicals: 6 Month Lock in, 16 Million Lock in Shares, 20% of Total Outstanding
AGM/EGM
Dr Lal PathLab
SPR Auto Techno
Ndr Auto Compon
LIC India
Happy Forgings
Pokarna
Birlasoft
HOEC
Aditya Birla Re
KPIGREEN
Websol Energy
Titan Company
Max Estates
SUMITOMO
Adani Energy
NESCO
Nucleus Software
New India Assur
Kolte-Patil
Trading Tweaks
Price band change from 10% to 5% - Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited , Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited,
Price band change from 20% to 10% - Technvision Ventures Limited
List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited
TechNVision Ventures Limited
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework
Nil
ALSO READ: Trade Setup For July 27: Nifty Support Dwindles To 23,600 As Weak Momentum Persists
F&O Cues
Nifty July Futures is down 0.18% to Rs. 23830 at a premium of Rs. 62.55.
Maximum Call OI at 25000 strike and Maximum Put OI at 23000 strike.
Stocks Under Ban - None
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