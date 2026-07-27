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IPOs This Week: Indo MIM, Lohia Corp, Xtranet Technologies, Silverstorm Parks And Poojaa Precision Engg — Check Details

Primary market investors will have five IPOs to track this week.

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IPOs This Week: Indo MIM, Lohia Corp, Xtranet Technologies, Silverstorm Parks And Poojaa Precision Engg — Check Details
Poojaa Precision Engg Ltd. will open its SME IPO for subscription on July 28.
Photo Source: Pexels

Primary market investors will have five IPOs to track this week. Mainboard initial public offerings from Indo MIM Ltd., Lohia Corp Ltd. and Xtranet Technologies Ltd. remain open for subscription, while SME offerings from Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd. continue and Poojaa Precision Engg Ltd. is set to open.

Mainboard IPOs

Indo MIM Ltd. opened its initial public offering for subscription on Thursday, July 23, and will close on Monday, July 27. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 461 to Rs 485 per share. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Lohia Corp Ltd. opened its IPO on Thursday, July 23, and will close on Monday, July 27. The company has set a price band of Rs 404 to Rs 425 per share. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Xtranet Technologies Ltd. opened its IPO on Thursday, July 23, and will close on Monday, July 27. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 120 to Rs 127 per share. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

ALSO READ: IPO Fever Grips D-Street: Zepto, Shiprocket Among 12+ Firms To Raise Over Rs 25,000 Crore Via Public Issues

SME IPOs

Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd. opened its SME IPO on Friday, July 24, and will close on Tuesday, July 28. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 123 to Rs 133 per share. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Poojaa Precision Engg Ltd. will open its SME IPO for subscription on Tuesday, July 28, and close on Thursday, July 30. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 285 to Rs 301 per share. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

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