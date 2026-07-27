Caught On Camera: Massive Iceberg Flips Over Off Greenland’s Ilulissat, Dramatic Videos Go Viral

A massive iceberg rolled over off the coast of Ilulissat in western Greenland on July 25, creating powerful waves in a dramatic natural event that quickly gained attention online. The sudden rollover exposed the side of the iceberg that had remained hidden beneath the water and sent waves surging across the surrounding sea.

Dramatic Scene Caught on Camera

The dramatic moment was filmed by local resident Orla Joelsen, whose video shows the giant iceberg slowly leaning before suddenly flipping over.

At the same time, a kayaker in Iceland's Glacier Lagoon had a front-row view of a similar iceberg rollover, as the massive block of ice overturned and sent powerful waves across the water.

Although the scene looked alarming, the iceberg remained well offshore and there were no reports of injuries or damage.

Why the Iceberg Flipped

The rollover was caused by uneven melting beneath the water's surface. As the submerged part of the iceberg gradually melted, its weight shifted until it became unstable and overturned.

Experts say this is a natural process that regularly occurs in Greenland, where melting constantly changes the balance of floating icebergs. When an iceberg flips, it releases a huge amount of energy, creating turbulence and strong waves.

Greenland's Iceberg Capital

The incident occurred near the Ilulissat Icefjord, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2004. The fjord is located next to the town of Ilulissat, often known as the "iceberg capital of the world." It is filled with giant icebergs that break away from the Sermeq Kujalleq Glacier, one of the fastest-moving glaciers in the world. The glacier continuously calves giant icebergs into the fjord, making such scenes a regular part of the region's landscape.

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Although iceberg rollovers are common in Greenland, they can happen without warning. The waves generated during these events can pose a risk to nearby boats and anyone venturing too close. Because of this, experts and local authorities advise visitors to keep a safe distance from unstable icebergs.

Internet Reacts

The video has gone viral, with many people amazed by the stunning scene and others discussing climate change. "It was both beautiful and terrifying," one user wrote, while another said the incident was "a reminder of how powerful and unpredictable nature can be." Others expressed relief that no boats were nearby and were amazed by the deep waters so close to the shoreline.

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