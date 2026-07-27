Five Stocks To Buy: RR Kabel, Minda Corp, KIMS And More | July 27, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on cables and wires, multi-specialty healthcare chain and automomotive components manufacturing.

Top picks for Monday, July 27 include RR Kabel, Samvardhana Motherson, Minda Corp, Rico Auto, GRP, and KIMS

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. (CMP Rs 145.91)

Deven Mehata, Manager, Technical & Derivatives Analyst, at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd. has recommended buying shares of Samvardhana Motherson International at Rs 145.55. Deven has suggested a stop-loss at Rs 139.7 and a target price of Rs 157.

Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciencs Ltd. (CMP Rs 795.00)

Deven Mehata of IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd. also sees buying opportunity in hospitality sector. He recommends Buy on KIMS at Rs 797.85 for a target price of Rs 862, protecting the position with a stop loss placed at Rs 765.

R R Kabel Ltd. (CMP Rs 2,506.00)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Market Expert recommends buying RR Kabel in the range of Rs 2470-2494, and has set a target price of Rs 2800, advising traders to maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 2,244.

Minda Corporation Ltd. (CMP Rs 678.10)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade also sees opportunity in Minda Corp. He recommendeds to buy the stock between Rs 670 to Rs 677 for a target of Rs 735, advising traders to maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 649.

Rico Auto Industries Ltd. (CMP Rs 138.62)

VLA Ambala of SMT Stock Market has placed a 'buy' bet on Rico Auto. She recommendeds to enter stock at Rs 136 to Rs 139 range for targets between Rs 148 and Rs 160 with a stop loss maintained at Rs 130.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.



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