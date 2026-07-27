Coforge Q1 Results Today: Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule, Key Things To Watch

Coforge Ltd. is an IT services company that provides digital engineering, cloud, AI and business transformation services to clients across sectors including banking, insurance, travel and healthcare.

Investors will closely watch whether Coforge can sustain strong large-deal momentum, improve margins and deliver healthy organic growth amid continued enterprise AI spending.

Here's everything you need to know about Coforge's Q1 FY27 schedule.

Coforge Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 21, Coforge has announced that a meeting with the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 27, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The board will also consider the proposal for an interim dividend, if any, for FY27 and determine the record date if the dividend is approved.

Coforge Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The management will host an earnings call with analysts and investors on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 8:15 a.m. to discuss the company's Q1 FY27 performance.

The call will begin with a management discussion on the financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, followed by an interactive Question & Answer session.

Coforge Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For

Investors will focus on these key metrics when Coforge reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Revenue growth

EBIT margin

Net profit

Order intake/TCV

Management guidance

AI demand

Encora/Cigniti integration

Coforge Share Price Performance

Shares of Coforge have declined 4.19% over the last five trading sessions. The stock has gained 0.45% in the past month but is down 11.30% over the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has fallen 11.10%, while it has declined 19% over the past year.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,989.70 on the NSE on December 8, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,008.10 on March 17, 2026.

Coforge Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will remain closed for all designated persons and their immediate relatives starting July 1, 2026 for the consideration of the financial results and other matters.

This closure is in effect till 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Coforge Q4 FY26 Results Highlights

Coforge reported strong Q4 FY26 results with consolidated net profit surging to Rs 612.30 crore, up 144.8% sequentially from Rs 250 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue grew 5.2% sequentially to Rs 4,450 crore from Rs 4,232 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 20.6%, reflecting operational efficiency despite continued investments in growth initiatives.

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