Q1 Results Today: Bharat Electronics, Tata Power, Coal India Among 60+ Companies To Report Earnings On July 27

Bharat Electronics, Coal India, Tata Power, Canara Bank and Coforge are among the major companies scheduled to announce their June quarter (Q1FY27) results on July 27, making it one of the busiest days of the ongoing earnings season.

In addition to the results, several companies have informed the stock exchanges that they will conduct earnings conference calls with investors and analysts to discuss their financial performance.

Some companies may also consider dividend announcements along with their quarterly results, subject to board approval.

Investors will watch revenue growth, profit, margins, order inflows, loan growth, asset quality and management commentary to gauge the strength of corporate earnings in the first quarter.

Apart from these large-cap companies, several other firms are also scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings on July 27.

Other Key Companies Announcing Q1 Results On July 27:

Bharat Electronics Ltd

Coal India

Tata Power

Canara Bank

Indus Towers

Coforge

Godfrey Phillips India

Capri Global Capital

CCL Products India

Tata Chemicals

Usha Martin

Supreme Petrochem

NESCO

P N Gadgil Jewellers

Sagar Cements

Balaji Amines

Northern Arc Capital

Bharat Electronics Q1 Results Date

In an exchange filing, BEL announced that its Board of Directors will meet on July 27 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

During Q4FY26, BEL achieved consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 10,177 crore as against Rs 9,120 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) increased to Rs 2,203 crore from Rs 2,105 crore in Q4FY25. The order book position of the company as on April 1, 2026 stood at Rs 73,882 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter rose 6% year-on-year to Rs 2,962 crore. However, margin narrowed by 150 basis points to 29.1%.

Coal India Q1 Results Date

Coal India is among the companies that will share its Q1FY27 results on July 27, it announced in an exchange filing. The state-owned coal mining player will hold a Board meeting, following which the results will be shared with exchanges.

Coal India reported a strong financial performance for Q4FY26, with revenue from operations rising 6% year-on-year to Rs 46,490 crore from Rs 43,962 crore in Q4FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 12% to Rs 10,908 crore. EBITDA also grew 12% to Rs 17,917 crore, compared with Rs 16,040 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Tata Power Q1 Results Date

Tata Power's Board of Directors will meet on July 27 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

In Q4FY26, Tata Power's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose 8% year-on-year to Rs 1,416 crore from Rs 1,306 crore in Q4FY25. EBITDA increased 10% to Rs 4,216 crore. However, revenue declined to Rs 15,962 crore from Rs 17,328 crore in Q4FY25.

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