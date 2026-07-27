Bank Of Baroda Q1 Review: JPMorgan Cuts Target As One-Off Profit Hit Masks Core Performance

Global and domestic brokerages remain sharply divided on Bank of Baroda following the lender's first-quarter performance. While the bank reported healthy loan growth and stable asset quality, its core earnings were hit by one-off settlements and weaker fee income. The mixed quarter has prompted analysts to maintain their respective stances, ranging from bullish on valuation to bearish on the margin outlook. Here is a deeper breakdown of what major brokerages had to say about Bank of Baroda's Q1 results.

JPMorgan: Overweight, but Trims Target

JPMorgan maintained its Overweight rating on the stock but marginally cut its target price to Rs 315 from Rs 335. The global brokerage noted that despite the provisioning one-offs, the bank's core trends remain healthy.

Key highlights from JPMorgan's note include:

Healthy Core Metrics: Beyond the one-time provisioning impacts, the underlying operational trends remain robust.

Credit Outpaces Deposits: The bank demonstrated strong loan growth, though deposit mobilization continues to lag behind.

Stable Asset Quality: The lender's asset quality held up well during the quarter.

Valuation Comfort: JPMorgan highlighted that the bank's attractive valuations continue to underpin its positive view on the stock.

Kotak Institutional Equities maintained its ADD rating with a target price of Rs 280. The domestic brokerage acknowledged that the bank is inexpensive but noted a lack of immediate catalysts to drive a re-rating.

Key takeaways from Kotak include:

One-Off Profitability Hit: The bank's overall profitability was dented by a one-off settlement, which also dragged the Net Interest Margin (NIM) down by approximately 10 basis points.

Steady Operations: Excluding the exceptional items, the bank's operational performance was deemed steady.

Wait-and-Watch Approach: Kotak analysts are looking for a few more quarters of consistent performance before turning more constructive.

No Immediate Trigger: While the stock remains cheap, the brokerage sees no near-term re-rating trigger on the horizon.

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