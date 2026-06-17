Indian Man In Poland Reveals Rs 2.1 Lakh Monthly Budget, Sparks Debate Over Grocery Costs | Watch Viral Video

An Indian man living in Warsaw, Poland, has gone viral after sharing a detailed breakdown of his monthly expenses, offering a glimpse into what it costs him and his partner to maintain a comfortable lifestyle in the Polish capital.

The man shared the details through a social media video, explaining that he and his partner spend around 8,500 Polish złoty (PLN) every month, which works out to roughly Rs 2.1 lakh.

Their largest expense is housing. Living in central Warsaw, the couple spends about 4,500 PLN (around Rs 1.1 lakh) every month on rent and utilities.

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Leisure activities form another major part of their budget. According to the breakdown, shopping, dining out, weekend outings and playing squash together cost approximately 1,500 PLN (around Rs 38,000) per month.

Since both partners work full-time, they also employ a house help who visits once a week. That service costs them another 800 PLN (about Rs 20,000) every month.

Transportation expenses remain relatively modest, with cabs and public transport accounting for around 400 PLN (roughly Rs 10,000), while salon visits and other miscellaneous purchases add another 500 PLN (about Rs 13,000).

Online Debate Over Grocery Costs

The biggest surprise for many viewers was the couple's grocery budget. According to the man, they spend only 800 PLN a month on groceries, which is roughly Rs 20,000.

The figure quickly triggered reactions from other residents in Poland, many of whom felt the amount seemed unusually low.

One user commented, "I think you eat just a little, because 800 PLN for 2 people is really not enough. I would say 1,500-2,000 is realistic."

Another wrote, "Only 800 for groceries? Why am I spending 2,700/mo for groceries alone?"

How They Keep Costs Low?

Responding to the questions, the man clarified that the grocery figure only covers food prepared at home and does not include restaurant meals, food deliveries or occasional convenience-store purchases.

"A lot of people are surprised by the 800 PLN grocery budget, so a quick clarification. Yes, we genuinely spend under 1,000 PLN/month on groceries as a couple," he explained.

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He added that they mostly cook simple vegetarian Indian meals, rarely drink alcohol, do not smoke and also receive corporate lunch cards through work, which helps reduce food expenses.

Responding to a question about a family of four with two children, the man said English medium international schooling can be expensive and estimated that a household with two children would need a minimum monthly income of around 20,000 PLN (approximately Rs 5.1 lakh) to live comfortably.

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